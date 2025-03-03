Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Mar, 2025

Sports

GPA Open 8-Ball Tournament – Gpa Open 8-Ball Tournament – A Resounding Success

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd March 2025

The first GPA OPEN 8-Ball Tournament of the season proved to be a thrilling showcase of talent and sportsmanship, drawing an impressive crowd and delivering an electric atmosphere. Held yesterday, the event highlighted the growing popularity and competitive spirit within the GPA community.

Outstanding Organization and Support
The tournament ran seamlessly, thanks to the meticulous organization by Charlie Bear and Kyle Dixon, whose efforts were widely appreciated by participants and spectators alike. Special recognition also goes to Ernest Clinton, Justin Collado, and James Patterson for their unwavering dedication to running the academy and fostering a vibrant pool culture.

A Growing Competitive Scene
Notably, the event saw increasing participation from players along the coast, reflecting the rising standard of play and expanding reach of the GPA. This growing interest underscores the sport’s momentum and the enthusiasm driving the local pool community.

Top Performers

Winner : Phil Cox – Showcasing exceptional skill and composure, Cox emerged victorious, claiming the top spot.
Runner-Up : Marko Hartikainen – Displayed remarkable strategy and tenacity throughout the tournament.
Third & Fourth : Kyle Dixon & Jonathan Collado – Both players demonstrated high-level play, securing their places among the top contenders.

Looking Ahead
Pool enthusiasts have more to look forward to, with another GPA OPEN Tournament and the eagerly anticipated Workaholics event planned before the season concludes. Details on these upcoming competitions will be announced soon.
The GPA community continues to grow stronger, with renewed passion and energy around the game. New faces and rising talents are energizing the scene, ensuring a bright future for the sport.

