Graduate showcase to highlight Gibraltar’s visual arts and architecture talent

Gibraltar’s young artists and architects will present their work at the Graduate Showcase 2025, taking place at GEMA Gallery, 4B Line Wall Road, from August 26 to September 5.

The exhibition will feature the work of recent graduates who have completed degrees in the United Kingdom across a range of disciplines, including architecture, illustration and fine art.

Among those taking part is Enzo Matto, who graduated with a 2:1 BA (Hons) Architecture (RIBA Part 1) from Lancaster University in July 2024. He is completing a placement year as a Part 1 Architectural Assistant at WSRM Architects before starting an MArch at The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL, in September 2025. His final-year project, Transient Ecologies, proposed a temporary postgraduate research university at Lake Windermere dedicated to aquatic conservation and sustainable water management.

Also exhibiting is Lizhe (Enrique) Zhang Zhuo, who is completing an MSci in Architecture at The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL. His work, which has been displayed at the Royal Academy of Arts and the Truman Brewery, explores reclaimed materials, civic design and retrofit construction. One of his projects reimagines a Gibraltar in 1969 forced to rebuild itself with only salvaged resources, developing a new culture of reuse and sustainability.

Charlize Gingell, who graduated with an MA in Illustration in 2024 and a BA in 2021 from the University of Hertfordshire, will present her work on cultural preservation through children’s illustration. Her research has focused on Gibraltar’s history and heritage, with projects designed to encourage the use of llanito among children. She shares her work on Instagram under @charlizeg.illustrations.

The showcase will also feature Jack Hernandez, a fine art graduate from the University of Northampton who is now pursuing a Master’s in Painting at Arts University Bournemouth. His work reflects his experiences of the sea and coastline, using impasto paint to create textured, immersive seascapes.

The Graduate Showcase 2025 will run from August 26 to September 5 at GEMA Gallery.