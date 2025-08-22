Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Graduate showcase to highlight Gibraltar’s visual arts and architecture talent

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd August 2025

Gibraltar’s young artists and architects will present their work at the Graduate Showcase 2025, taking place at GEMA Gallery, 4B Line Wall Road, from August 26 to September 5.

The exhibition will feature the work of recent graduates who have completed degrees in the United Kingdom across a range of disciplines, including architecture, illustration and fine art.

Among those taking part is Enzo Matto, who graduated with a 2:1 BA (Hons) Architecture (RIBA Part 1) from Lancaster University in July 2024. He is completing a placement year as a Part 1 Architectural Assistant at WSRM Architects before starting an MArch at The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL, in September 2025. His final-year project, Transient Ecologies, proposed a temporary postgraduate research university at Lake Windermere dedicated to aquatic conservation and sustainable water management.

Also exhibiting is Lizhe (Enrique) Zhang Zhuo, who is completing an MSci in Architecture at The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL. His work, which has been displayed at the Royal Academy of Arts and the Truman Brewery, explores reclaimed materials, civic design and retrofit construction. One of his projects reimagines a Gibraltar in 1969 forced to rebuild itself with only salvaged resources, developing a new culture of reuse and sustainability.

Charlize Gingell, who graduated with an MA in Illustration in 2024 and a BA in 2021 from the University of Hertfordshire, will present her work on cultural preservation through children’s illustration. Her research has focused on Gibraltar’s history and heritage, with projects designed to encourage the use of llanito among children. She shares her work on Instagram under @charlizeg.illustrations.

The showcase will also feature Jack Hernandez, a fine art graduate from the University of Northampton who is now pursuing a Master’s in Painting at Arts University Bournemouth. His work reflects his experiences of the sea and coastline, using impasto paint to create textured, immersive seascapes.

The Graduate Showcase 2025 will run from August 26 to September 5 at GEMA Gallery.

Most Read

Local News

Educational needs outweigh objections as DPC approves plan for new college

Thu 21st Aug, 2025

Local News

Prior Park headteacher says success rooted in nurturing individual progress

Thu 21st Aug, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar celebrates GCSE and Level 2 results

Thu 21st Aug, 2025

Local News

Bayside and Westside hail solid grades and student resilience

Thu 21st Aug, 2025

Local News

Young man jailed five years and eight months after fatal Line Wall crash 

Tue 19th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bayside and Westside hail solid grades and student resilience

21st August 2025

Local News
Lifelong learning highlighted as diverse College cohort achieve strong results

21st August 2025

Local News
Prior Park headteacher says success rooted in nurturing individual progress

21st August 2025

Local News
Educational needs outweigh objections as DPC approves plan for new college

21st August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025