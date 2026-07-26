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Sun 26th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Gracia beaten by Malawian Bonzo in men’s 65kg boxing

By Stephen Ignacio
26th July 2026

Gibraltar’s involvement in the Games continued on Sunday with the team’s first participation in the boxing competition.
Ewan Gracia stepped into the ring in the final Men’s 65kg Round of 16 bout on Sunday evening, where he faced Malawi’s Elias Bonzo.
The 22-year-old Gibraltar boxer had received a bye into the Round of 16, setting up the contest against the 24-year-old Bonzo.
The Malawian had progressed to the Round of 16 after the referee stopped his preliminary bout against Antigua and Barbuda’s 32-year-old Alton Ryan in the second round on Friday.
Ewan entered the ring immediately after the home crowd had watched Scotland’s Leo Church, competing in the same weight category, lose by a 4-0 decision.
Ewan had a point deducted in the opening round, leaving him behind on all five judges’ scorecards, with each awarding the round to Bonzo.
The second round went in Ewan’s favour, with all five judges scoring it 10-9 for the Gibraltar boxer, although he remained behind overall.
The bout was judged by officials from Morocco, Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria and Korea.
With Bonzo taking the third round, and Ewan seeing the referee deducting a further point the contest was over for Ewan, with all five judges awarding the victory to the Malawian.

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