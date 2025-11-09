Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 9th Nov, 2025

Green March 50th anniversary commemorated in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
9th November 2025

The Moroccan Community Association in Gibraltar, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, hosted an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the Green March. a historic milestone in Morocco’s march towards unity, sovereignty, and national cohesion.

The event was sponsored by Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) and held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Attended by members of the Moroccan community, Gibraltarian guests, civil society representatives and and distinguished guests, the event aimed to commemorate a significant moment in Moroccan history and reflect on the developing cultural and socio-economic links between Gibraltar and Morocco.

This year’s commemoration holds exceptional significance, coming shortly after the historic Resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council on October 31, which recognises the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as the most credible and realistic framework for resolving the Sahara issue. This moment reaffirms Morocco’s commitment to peace, stability, and lasting partnership in the region, said a statement from Gibraltar Morocco Business Association.

The evening opened with remarks by the Head of BCP’s Representative Office in Gibraltar, Imane Haraki, followed by speeches from the President of the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, Joshua Lhote, and Sumaya Acheddad from the Moroccan Community Association.

Their speeches highlighted the enduring legacy of the Green March and the growing friendship between Gibraltar and Morocco, built on shared values, cooperation, and community solidarity.

The programme included the broadcast of a speech by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, a documentary film on the Green March, and performances of Moroccan national songs.

Trophies and recognition awards were also presented to individuals in Gibraltar who have contributed to supporting the Moroccan community.

The evening concluded with traditional Moroccan refreshments, including mint tea, sweets and savoury pastries.

“This commemorative gathering not only honoured a defining moment in Moroccan history but also reaffirmed the strong, enduring, and growing ties between Gibraltar and Morocco,” the statement added.

