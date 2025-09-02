Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

Local News

GSD accuses Government of personalised deflection in College row

Images created by GCArchitects Ltd

By Chronicle Staff
2nd September 2025

The GSD accused the Government of personalised deflection after the Opposition said the GSLP/Liberals had broken an electoral promise on the College of Further Education, following “major changes and delays” to the project.

In a statement, the Opposition said the Government’s response to its concerns followed a “usual trend” of “shooting the messenger,” comparing it to criticisms directed at the Principal Auditor and more recently the Town Planner at the Development and Planning Commission.

It said it was “not surprising” that the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, had attacked GSD MP Damon Bossino personally, but stressed that Mr Bossino has shadow ministerial responsibility for planning.

The GSD said the relocation of the College project from the northern end of Gibraltar to Europa Point within two years reflected “a completely disorganised and aimless approach to planning.”

It also raised logistical concerns about moving between Europa Point and the Comprehensive Schools during the school day.

The Opposition added that the Government had shown “a blatant disregard for planning” and for promises made during the last election campaign.

It said the 2019 GSLP manifesto stated that the College was “scheduled to open no later than September 2025” and included images of the proposed site at the Cross of Sacrifice, which it said already had outline planning permission.

Mr Bossino said: “None of this has materialised. The plans have been scrapped.”

“The College will now not be at the Cross of Sacrifice and will now not open this month.”

“These promises have been broken – period.”

“Mr Cortes should have the sense and humility to apologise for this failure and not engage in personal attacks.”

