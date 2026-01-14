Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD and Govt clash over public funding of any potential legal challenge by CM to Openshaw’s findings 

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
14th January 2026

The GSD said the Gibraltar Government was wrong to say that its decision to fund any potential legal challenge to some of the criticisms levelled at the Chief Minister in the Openshaw Report would follow long-established principles. 

The Opposition was reacting after No.6 Convent Place said the Cabinet had formally resolved that any legal challenge pursued by the Chief Minister against specific findings of the Inquiry will be funded by the Government.   

That decision was “a direct application of the Crown’s Indemnity, a long-standing principle in both UK and Gibraltar law, which ensures that public officials are protected from personal liability and legal costs arising from the discharge of their official functions,” No.6 said this week. 

Sir Peter Openshaw, the chairman of the McGrail Inquiry, found that on numerous occasions, Mr Picardo had attempted “grossly improper” interference in a live police investigation, although he also found there was no actual interference and the investigation proceeded its normal course. 

Those criticisms have generated furious controversy and calls for the Chief Minister’s resignation, but Mr Picardo believes they are unfair and could be challenged in a court through judicial review or a constitutional motion. 

He is taking “careful and detailed” legal advice before deciding any next steps.  

But on Tuesday, the GSD insisted the Government’s position on funding was flawed. 

In a statement, the Opposition said that under the Crown Indemnity principle, the state funds the legal costs of a minister who sues or is sued in relation to acts within the scope of their ministerial duty.  

“But how are the findings of Sir Peter Openshaw about the activities of Mr Picardo having meetings with a then suspect or his lawyers or communicating with them in a ‘grossly improper’ way within the scope of his ministerial duty?” the GSD asked.  

“It should also be obvious that acting in a ‘grossly improper’ way to attempt to interfere in a criminal investigation would never be within a Chief Minister’s duty. “ 

“On that basis it is hard to see how the Government has justifiably decided to endorse the spending of public monies to fund Mr Picardo’s private legal challenge on findings that he attempted to interfere with a criminal investigation.”  

“It is also striking that this is apparently a ‘Cabinet’ decision.” 

“In other words, this is evidence of the entire group of ministers backing the payment of Mr Picardo’s legal fees for a private legal challenge in relation to findings that he has attempted to interfere in a criminal investigation and done things well outside his Chief Minister’s role and duties.” 

GOVT REACTS 

Last night, the Government said the GSD’s position was “a profoundly confused attempt to rewrite the principles of administrative law”. 

In a statement, No.6 Convent Place said the GSD was seeking to deny the Chief Minister the right to challenge findings “by assuming those findings are already settled fact”. 

No.6 said the Chief Minister maintains that the allegations of improper meetings or interference “simply did not happen in the manner described by the Inquiry report”. 

“These are the issues which is he therefore considering challenging,” it said. 

“The very purpose of the potential judicial review would be to prove that various of the Inquiry’s conclusions relating to the Chief Minister were reached through a flawed process and an incorrect application of the law, not based on facts before the Inquiry or contradictory to other findings.” 

“In fact, the GSD is attempting to use the Inquiry’s contested findings as a shield to prevent those findings from being challenged in the first place.” 

“They argue that because a report claims the Chief Minister acted outside his duty, he should not have his legal costs covered to prove he acted within it.” 

“This is a nonsensical legal paradox.” 

No.6 said that if a minister is accused of misconduct in the course of their duties, and maintains those accusations are false and legally unsound, that minister is entitled - “under the long-standing principles of Crown Indemnity” - to be funded to challenge them if there is a good chance of success based on “authoritative legal advice”. 

No.6 said the decision to pursue a judicial review would not be taken lightly or out of a “mere political impulse”. 

“It will be based on the senior legal advice,” the statement said. 

It added that the GSD’s “surprise” that this was a Cabinet decision demonstrated a lack of understanding of collective responsibility. 

“The Cabinet have collectively resolved that it is in the public interest to ensure that the findings of any Inquiry are legally sound and that the legal challenge should proceed if that is determined, on the basis of legal advice, to be appropriate,” the statement concluded. 

 

Most Read

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Genelec employees protest after going unpaid for three months

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

UK/Spain News

Costa motorway tolls rise in 2026

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Police called to alleged dog attack in Harbour Views

Tue 30th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt will ‘of course’ back Gibraltar Rugby should Spain challenge admission to Rugby Europe 

14th January 2026

Local News
Gibraltar College to offer Level 2 maths exam for private candidates

14th January 2026

Local News
Gibraltar College urges former students to collect unclaimed certificates

14th January 2026

Local News
Govt invites proposals to redevelop AHQ Building and Rosia Bay

14th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026