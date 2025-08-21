Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Aug, 2025

GSD highlights career advice and vocational training on GCSE results day

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st August 2025

The GSD has congratulated students and teachers on GCSE results day and extended best wishes to all learners as they move on to their next stage of education, training or work.

The party said it would analyse the detailed statistics published by the Department of Education and private schools, while noting the importance of subject choices for those continuing to A Level and BTEC Level 3 courses.

The GSD recalled its election commitment to establish a special unit offering personalised career advice from the age of 16, to support students in making informed decisions about their future. It also underlined the need for greater provision of vocational training, pledging to deliver high quality courses in traditional and technology skills through its proposed Skills and Technology College.

The Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes, said: “Based upon results which I have seen so far, I feel proud of the immense resilience and manner by which our students have managed to attain what appear to be some excellent academic results.”

“It further shows that our teachers have done a fantastic job – without forgetting those who have guided them throughout their academic years, from reception class - to ensure our students excel and this has been possible thanks to their exemplary support along their whole education journeys at different schooling levels.”

