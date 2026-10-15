GSD presses Government for date on student grant increase

The GSD has called on the Gibraltar Government to confirm when students will receive the 5.4% increase in maintenance grants announced in July’s Budget.

The Opposition said it had received repeated enquiries from students about when the increase would be paid.

In his Budget address, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “The Maintenance Grant will be increased by the rate of inflation, namely 5.4%.”

The GSD said students and families who had contacted the Department of Education had been unable to obtain a payment date.

“With students now nearly half way through the first term of this current academic year it is not unreasonable for recipients of grants to express disappointment at not having received the announced increase," said GSD MP Edwin Reyes.

The Opposition urged the Government to give students a firm date for payment.