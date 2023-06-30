GSD promises ‘united front’ on Brexit if elected into government
The GSD would form “a united front” with the Opposition in the negotiation on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future if elected to Government later this year, party leader Keith Azopardi told the Chronicle. Mr Azopardi, who acknowledged common ground with the GSLP/Liberals on the “fundamentals of sovereignty, jurisdiction and control”, nonetheless believes the Gibraltar Government “missed opportunities”...
