Fri 30th Jun, 2023

Local News

GSD promises ‘united front’ on Brexit if elected into government

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
30th June 2023

The GSD would form “a united front” with the Opposition in the negotiation on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future if elected to Government later this year, party leader Keith Azopardi told the Chronicle. Mr Azopardi, who acknowledged common ground with the GSLP/Liberals on the “fundamentals of sovereignty, jurisdiction and control”, nonetheless believes the Gibraltar Government “missed opportunities”...

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

