Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD questions government’s commitment to protecting Catalan Bay

By Chronicle Staff
19th August 2025

The GSD has raised concerns about the impact of the planned Eastside development on Catalan Bay village and its beach, warning that government commitments to protect the area may not be honoured.

The party said it supports regeneration of the Eastside to remove the rubble mountain and stimulate economic growth, but insisted this must not come at the expense of Gibraltar’s natural and built environment.

Shadow Minister for the Environment, Giovanni Origo, said: “We need to do everything we can to ensure that any development safeguards this unique part of Gibraltar. I raised this issue in Parliament recently.”

“The Chief Minister said that the developer will undertake nourishment and monitoring of Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay for a period of ten years, with obligations continuing thereafter if deemed necessary. While that is, in and of itself welcome, it clearly implies that it is envisaged that the development may have a negative impact on the beach.”

“Furthermore, while the Chief Minister also said that the beaches will ‘reach equilibrium’ within ten years, that forecast was not set out in terms of a guarantee, it was, at best, a projection but one that carries the implication of long-lasting effects.”

“The Government also made clear that it supported the proposed marina and breakwater at Catalan Bay despite concerns raised by residents about the impact on coastal dynamics and the visual encroachment.”

“It is important to remind people also that during the election campaign, the GSLP/Libs issued letters to residents noting that it was committed to protecting Catalan Bay, describing it as ‘the jewel in the crown’."

“It promised that no aspect of the East Side Development would encroach beyond the southernmost point of the reclamation. However, the images submitted suggest otherwise, presenting a real danger that this commitment will also be breached. Will this be another broken GSLP promise?”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Sightings of poisonous ‘blue dragons’ in La Linea put beachgoers on alert 

Mon 18th Aug, 2025

Local News

As La Bateria ‘shared space’ triggers renewed debate on cycling infrastructure, Balban asks: ‘Do we want a car city, or a people city?’

Sun 17th Aug, 2025

Local News

Water mains failure at Gibraltar Airport

Sat 16th Aug, 2025

Local News

Man charged with possession of a knife in public place

Sat 16th Aug, 2025

Local News

Govt hears from industry on proposed tobacco ban

Mon 18th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt hears from industry on proposed tobacco ban

18th August 2025

Local News
Education on cosmetic treatments vital while legislative reform is underway

18th August 2025

Local News
RGP officers complete national personal safety instructor course

18th August 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Aircraft Registry project moves to next phase

18th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025