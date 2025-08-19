GSD questions government’s commitment to protecting Catalan Bay

The GSD has raised concerns about the impact of the planned Eastside development on Catalan Bay village and its beach, warning that government commitments to protect the area may not be honoured.

The party said it supports regeneration of the Eastside to remove the rubble mountain and stimulate economic growth, but insisted this must not come at the expense of Gibraltar’s natural and built environment.

Shadow Minister for the Environment, Giovanni Origo, said: “We need to do everything we can to ensure that any development safeguards this unique part of Gibraltar. I raised this issue in Parliament recently.”

“The Chief Minister said that the developer will undertake nourishment and monitoring of Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay for a period of ten years, with obligations continuing thereafter if deemed necessary. While that is, in and of itself welcome, it clearly implies that it is envisaged that the development may have a negative impact on the beach.”

“Furthermore, while the Chief Minister also said that the beaches will ‘reach equilibrium’ within ten years, that forecast was not set out in terms of a guarantee, it was, at best, a projection but one that carries the implication of long-lasting effects.”

“The Government also made clear that it supported the proposed marina and breakwater at Catalan Bay despite concerns raised by residents about the impact on coastal dynamics and the visual encroachment.”

“It is important to remind people also that during the election campaign, the GSLP/Libs issued letters to residents noting that it was committed to protecting Catalan Bay, describing it as ‘the jewel in the crown’."

“It promised that no aspect of the East Side Development would encroach beyond the southernmost point of the reclamation. However, the images submitted suggest otherwise, presenting a real danger that this commitment will also be breached. Will this be another broken GSLP promise?”