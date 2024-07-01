Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD quizzes Govt on drug rehabilitation

Archive Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
1st July 2024

The Gibraltar Government was quizzed on programs offered by Bruce’s Farm to help people break the destructive cycle of drug use.  GSD MP Atrish Sanchez asked the Government for figures for the last four years on the uptake of both the community-based and residential in-house programs within Bruce’s Farm.  The community-based program saw 158 users...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Completion dates set for affordable homes

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Local News

Long-term recovery under way but no room for spending spree, CM says in 'prudent' budget announcement 

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Long-term recovery under way but no room for spending spree, CM says in 'prudent' budget announcement 

1st July 2024

Features
New Government Archivist pushes forward with digitisation

1st July 2024

Features
Monsignor Bear marks 40 years of priesthood

1st July 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Time to expand your music vocabulary with the new Gibraltar Classical Music Society

29th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024