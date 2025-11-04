GSD says changes to Gibraltarian status law will be ‘far-reaching’ and must be ‘carefully considered’

The GSD said proposed changes to the law governing who can acquire Gibraltarian status would have a “practical and emotional” impact that must first be carefully considered.

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, wrote to the Chief Minister on Monday to request a detailed briefing on the Bill published last week.

He highlighted the need to better understand the statistical and financial basis for the proposals, as well as the underlying concerns prompting them.

“This law is about sense of identity,” Mr Azopardi said.

“The Statute has been in place for over 60 years. What entitles someone to be called a Gibraltarian under the law is an emotive subject.”

“It is not only of practical importance but emotionally so for many people who feel that, whilst they are not presently in Gibraltar, they have never lost contact with what they consider to be their ancestral home and to which their children or grandchildren should be able to return.”

“It is equally important for those who have been here many years, made Gibraltar their family home, contributed to society and rightly regard themselves as, in practice, Gibraltarian.”

“The sense of being Gibraltarian is therefore as much emotional and existential as it is practical.”

Mr Azopardi said the proposed law would have far-reaching effects by changing both the mandatory entitlement and discretionary eligibility criteria for Gibraltarian Status.

In particular, he raised concern over a proposed increase to the residency requirement from 10 to 20 years.

“We are concerned about the impact of some of these changes and that there has, so far, been little by way of detailed statistical explanation for these proposals,” he said.

“Clearly if there are abuses there should be administrative powers to ensure systems are not abused.”

“But all this needs to be better understood and I have, today, written to the Chief Minister seeking a briefing so we can obtain information that would then allow us to fully consider our policy position ahead of the debate on the Bill in Parliament.”