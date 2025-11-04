Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD says changes to Gibraltarian status law will be ‘far-reaching’ and must be ‘carefully considered’

Archive image of GSD Leader Keith Azopardi. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2025

The GSD said proposed changes to the law governing who can acquire Gibraltarian status would have a “practical and emotional” impact that must first be carefully considered.

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, wrote to the Chief Minister on Monday to request a detailed briefing on the Bill published last week.

He highlighted the need to better understand the statistical and financial basis for the proposals, as well as the underlying concerns prompting them.

“This law is about sense of identity,” Mr Azopardi said.

“The Statute has been in place for over 60 years. What entitles someone to be called a Gibraltarian under the law is an emotive subject.”

“It is not only of practical importance but emotionally so for many people who feel that, whilst they are not presently in Gibraltar, they have never lost contact with what they consider to be their ancestral home and to which their children or grandchildren should be able to return.”

“It is equally important for those who have been here many years, made Gibraltar their family home, contributed to society and rightly regard themselves as, in practice, Gibraltarian.”

“The sense of being Gibraltarian is therefore as much emotional and existential as it is practical.”

Mr Azopardi said the proposed law would have far-reaching effects by changing both the mandatory entitlement and discretionary eligibility criteria for Gibraltarian Status.

In particular, he raised concern over a proposed increase to the residency requirement from 10 to 20 years.

“We are concerned about the impact of some of these changes and that there has, so far, been little by way of detailed statistical explanation for these proposals,” he said.

“Clearly if there are abuses there should be administrative powers to ensure systems are not abused.”

“But all this needs to be better understood and I have, today, written to the Chief Minister seeking a briefing so we can obtain information that would then allow us to fully consider our policy position ahead of the debate on the Bill in Parliament.”

Most Read

Local News

Over 3,000 register for Bishop-elect’s Victoria Stadium ordination

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Features

Newly exposed base of Spanish wall reveals the extents of Gibraltar’s ‘second line of defence’

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Features

Gibraltarian conductor receives acclaim at Berlin State Opera

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Local News

Refurbished cemetery entrance formally inaugurated

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

NEWSLETTER Gibraltar’s push for a smartphone-free childhood

Sun 2nd Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Motion to appoint Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be taken in Parliament

4th November 2025

Local News
SNDO launches parent guide on attachment and neurodiversity

4th November 2025

Local News
Runway and road closures as Remembrance Sunday ceremony returns to Cross of Sacrifice

4th November 2025

Local News
Armistice Day ceremony to be held on November 11

4th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025