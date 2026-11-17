The GSD has said it is “sceptical” over the latest timetable for the Westview housing development, questioning how construction could begin in late summer 2027 when the reclamation work has yet to start.

The Opposition has also questioned whether the project will face delays similar to those experienced by other affordable housing developments, with GSD MP Damon Bossino describing the latest announcement as one that had been met with scepticism.

“In what has become a tired broken record of new affordable housing development announcements the Government has made another attempt at pulling the wool over peoples’ eyes with the latest version of the Westview reclamation project,” the GSD said.

The party called the latest Government statement on the project “nothing other than an undeliverable pre-election sweetener”.

The GSD questioned the latest timetable for construction from the original schedule announced in January 2025, when the Gibraltar Government indicated that the reclamation phase would take between 12 and 15 months.

Based on that original estimate, the reclamation would have been expected to be completed between January and April 2026, allowing construction on the new land to begin.

However, the latest Government announcement stated that construction is now scheduled to start on site in late summer 2027.

“We are now expected to believe that construction can start in about nine months,” the GSD said.

The GSD asked how this could be possible when the reclamation proper has not yet started.

“This latest press statement is therefore being received with the same level of scepticism as the first one in January 2025, since when people have unfortunately been proven right.” Mr Bossino said.

“Back then the Government stated that keys would be delivered in the early part of 2028. Those delivery dates have been completely abandoned in favour of a five year construction period, which would mean that the project will now not be completed until about 2031-2032.”

The GSD questioned whether Westview could experience similar delays to other affordable housing projects, pointing in particular to Bob Peliza Mews, where one of the buildings in the second phase still has no confirmed delivery date.

The party also said concerns about urban massification and the apparent lack of planning for increased traffic, environmental pressures and schooling needs remained unanswered.

“However sceptical the GSD is about the repeated rehashing of housing promises and failures in delivery, assuming that by the next election the reclamation in this area will have started or be close to completion, the GSD will have its own plans for it should it form the next Government as part of its own wider housing plans before the next election,” the party said.