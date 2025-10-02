Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GSD slams Govt’s ‘jaundiced monologue’ on audit report 

Archive image of Opposition Leader Keith Azopardi in Parliament.

By Chronicle Staff
2nd October 2025

The GSD on Thursday slammed the Gibraltar Government for its “one-sided slow drip-fed monologue” on the 2018/19 report by the Principal Auditor, accusing it of manipulating the parliamentary calendar to deliver a “jaundiced” view of the report’s findings. 

The Opposition was reacting after Chief Minister Fabian Picardo earlier this week blamed the former Principal Auditor for a breakdown of trust in public institutions, an accusation it said “beggars belief”. 

The accusation was being used as “a pretext” for new legislation that will explicitly constrain the Principal Auditor from commenting on issues relating to the post. 

That, the GSD said, amounted to a “self-serving lack of transparency and covering of tracks on speed”, and a further attempt to “gag future criticism”, adding people will ask why the Government was “so nervous”. 

“If there is a breakdown of trust it is because of the antics of the GSLP Government, from presiding over waste and abuse; their opaque financial transactions; political favouritism; cronyism; erosion of checks and balances; and intolerance to criticism or abuse of its power,” said Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition. 

“These antics manifest themselves from the trashing of the auditor to the grandiose motorcades disconnected from reality or the evidence of conflicts of interest in public contracts and payments.” 

“The Government says it wants a proper debate on the Principal Auditor Report.” 

“It’s not a proper debate till the one-sided slow drip-fed monologue stops.” 

“Even there, the Government cannot act fairly.” 

“It manipulates the parliamentary calendar to do a slow presentation of its jaundiced view in the hope of dominating the press and selling the public a one-sided view of things.” 

“In no other sophisticated Parliament would this manipulation of the calendar be possible in the middle of a debate.” 

“The reality is that this just shows precisely why reform is so necessary.” 

“But this won’t wash.” 

“The public see through this farce and the dying days of a politically bankrupt Government.” 

“When we set out our own explanations people will see even more clearly how much of a nonsense the last few days have been.” 

