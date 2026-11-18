The GSD has urged the Gibraltar Government not to sign agreements for the Victoria Keys development ahead of the next general election without the Opposition’s consent, warning that a future GSD administration would reserve the right to reopen any such deal.

The party said decisions on the use of the land, including the type and density of development, should fall to the next elected government.

Its statement comes after the Government told Parliament on October 15 that no agreement had yet been signed, although the parties were close to finalising detailed heads of terms.

The GSD contrasted that position with the Government’s announcement in April 2019 that “commercial terms had been agreed” with Harbour Developments Limited, a consortium of local developers, to reclaim land and undertake a major residential and commercial development in the harbour area.

Seven years after the project’s announcement, the party said some reclamation had taken place at considerable cost to taxpayers but there was little else to show for it.

The GSD said Gibraltar faced competing pressures for scarce land, alongside a growing population and demand for housing and infrastructure. It argued that entering into agreements shortly before an election would limit an incoming administration’s ability to use land assets for public purposes.

“It should be up to the next Government elected after the forthcoming general election to now decide the future shape of agreements in respect of that land, how it will be used and of the type and density of developments to be built on it,” Opposition leader Keith Azopardi said.

“In the meantime, given the proximity of the next general elections no agreements should now be entered into in respect of that prime land without the consent also of the Opposition.”

“If agreements are now entered into when we are barely a few months away from an election and without our consultation and consent we make clear that a GSD Government would reserve the right in the public interest to reopen such Agreements reached without consultation and approval.”

The party also renewed its criticism of the original award, saying the reclamation and development project had not been put out to tender.

It said it had raised concerns in 2019 about transparency, value for money and potential conflicts of interest.

The GSD said those concerns had not been assuaged.

The party’s shadow minister for planning and lands, Damon Bossino, said agreements reached close to an election could constrain a future administration’s ability to deliver its programme.

“It would be unfair if after all this time the current administration were to sew things up in the dying days before the next election as that would thwart the will of the majority should the GSD win the next election,” Mr Bossino said.

“The GSD should have the freedom to implement its manifesto commitments and not be hamstrung by deals done by this Government so close to an election.”