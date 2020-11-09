Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Guidance for students wishing to return home for Christmas due ‘very shortly’, UK govt

By Press Association
9th November 2020

By Eleanor Busby

Guidance for university students wishing to return home for Christmas will be issued soon to ensure young people do not infect elderly family members, the Prime Minister has said.

The much-anticipated guidelines for the safe return of university students over the festive period will be issued “very shortly”– possibly as quickly as Tuesday, Boris Johnson suggested.

It comes after the UK Government told students in England not to leave their university accommodation before and during the second lockdown, in order to save the lives of loved ones.

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference on Monday: “Clearly we don’t want young people going back and infecting elderly members of their family over the Christmas period.

“So tomorrow, or very shortly, we will be issuing guidance for what they should do.”

Guidance from the Department for Education (DfE) last week told university students not to leave their term-time address to return home between November 5 and December 2.

But further guidance on how students can return home safely next month is yet to be published.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said: “I know colleagues are working on a solution for how to get students home as safely as possible.

“It is a genuinely important question to ask.”

Mass testing could be rolled out to university students to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Prime Minister has suggested.

Mr Johnson urged residents of Liverpool to take part in the mass testing pilot scheme in the city, and he said the Government was distributing “hundreds of thousands” of rapid lateral flow coronavirus tests to local authorities right across England and the devolved administrations.

“We’re also working with universities to establish, as soon as possible, similar mass-testing capacity for students up and down the country,” he told the Downing Street press conference.

Mr Johnson added: “But while we are making progress, this project is still in its infancy.”

(PA)

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt in talks over lifeline link as airlines cancel flights

Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

In face of business adversity, a young entrepreneur’s defiant message: ‘I won’t let Covid beat me’

Mon 9th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Students could apply to university after they have received their A-level grades

9th November 2020

UK/Spain News
UK government should hold ‘backup’ assessments in case summer exams are cancelled

9th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 breakthrough: Vaccine is ‘more than 90% effective’

9th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

8th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020