Hall defends his Racketball Open title

The second edition of the Gibraltar Racket Ball Open attracted players from a wide range of categories and countries. However, it was the presence of a large number of Guernsey players that was most noticeable on the first day of play. In their grey and green shirts, the tournament took on a semblance of Gibraltar, Guernsey and the rest, adding to the attraction.

A predominantly masters category featured across the first rounds, with players ranging from their forties to early sixties in some cases.

Played in a similar style to squash, but with a different racket and a larger ball which makes the bounce slower, the tournament still delivered some exhilarating displays reminiscent of squash opens.

With £2,000 in prize money up for grabs, there was an added incentive—especially for those who had travelled from afar to take part.

Although for many it was mainly a foreign trip to a warm destination, the competitiveness remained just as strong.

Whilst some courts saw highly contested matches, others exposed differences in the level of play, with some heavy defeats seen in the early rounds.

Playing for a second time, the defending champion watched from the sidelines in the early rounds. The English player, Mike Harris, had earlier in the day highlighted how much he enjoys playing in Gibraltar, praising the facilities.

Siena Hall went on to take the women’s title, while Mike Harris successfully defended his title with a strong performance on court, walking away with another tournament victory.