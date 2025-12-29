Hampshire Constabulary closes latest investigation into Simon Parkes’ disappearance

Hampshire Constabulary has exhausted all current reasonable lines of enquiry and closed the latest investigation into the disappearance of Royal Navy Rating Simon Parkes, who went missing during a visit to Gibraltar some 39 years ago.

Simon, an 18-year-old radio operator from Bristol, was last seen in December 1986 when the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious was docked in Gibraltar.

In 2019, the search for Simon was renewed after Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary received credible information which resulted in specialist teams, such as forensics specialists, being deployed to Gibraltar to conduct enquiries alongside the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Since then, exhaustive searches after been held across locations in Gibraltar, including Trafalgar Cemetery, the Town Range Car Park and North Pavilion near Scud Hill.

These searches have provided no new information to help in the investigation and follow previous searches of the Upper Rock, South Barracks and tunnels, and Trafalgar Cemetery in the 1980s and early 2000s, which were also fruitless.

In a statement Hampshire Constabulary has said all reasonable lines of enquiry were thoroughly explored, which included conducting search operations in Gibraltar, before police approached the UK Crown Prosecution Service [CPS] for investigative advice.



“On the basis of all the evidence gathered by police, and following the advice of CPS, a decision has been made to now file this investigation, pending any further information coming to light,” the statement said.



“Officers now continue to support the Coroner with their enquiries.”

Hampshire Constabulary Detective Superintendent Adam Edwards described how officers have worked tirelessly to investigate the disappearance of Simon Parkes, and to find answers for his devastated family.



“New and credible information was received by police in 2019 which led to investigators deploying specialist resources overseas,” DS Edwards said.



“This information has been thoroughly explored and following a complex investigation which has included advice from the CPS, we are now drawing our enquiries to a close.”

“The full circumstances surrounding Simon’s disappearance still remain unknown, however police will continue to support the ongoing Coronial process.”



“As with any cold case, no case is ever closed indefinitely – if we get new information that offers new and legitimate investigative opportunities then we will take further action.”



“With that in mind, we continue to urge anyone who was on HMS Illustrious who knew or knew of Simon but has not yet spoken to us, or anyone who has remembered something new since talking to us last, to get in touch as any small piece of information could really help our investigation.”



“That plea also goes out to anyone who lived in Gibraltar at that time or was on holiday there on December 12, 1986. I know it was a long time ago, but if there is anything you remember being strange or out of place please get in touch.”

In October last year, the Coroner, Charles Bonfante, opened an inquest into the disappearance of the missing sailor after reviewing the matter and making a report to the Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham.

Mr Feetham considered the matter and directed the Coroner to hold an inquest.

BACKGROUND

Simon served in the Royal Navy as a radio operator and docked in Gibraltar on board HMS Illustrious.

He was last seen leaving the Horseshoe Bar in Main Street on December 12, 1986.

But Simon never made it back onboard HMS Illustrious and the ship returned home to Portsmouth for Christmas without him.

When he was initially reported missing, it was suspected he had gone AWOL and perhaps had travelled to Spain.

But when his passport, possessions and Christmas presents were found on the ship this was deemed unlikely.

Simon had been on a nine-month world tour and was looking forward to coming home to his parents for Christmas.

Contemporary reports in the Chronicle following the disappearance described Simon as being of slight build, 5’8 tall with a West Country accent.

He was last seen wearing faded blue jeans, a pale grey T-shirt, and a long sleeved blue and grey crew neck jumper with a diamond pattern.

His distinguishing feature was a tattoo on his right arm of a black horse’s head with the name Simon through it.



Anyone with information about the disappearance of Simon can call Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101, quoting Operation Thornhill, submit information via their website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Those calling from abroad should dial: +44 1962 841 534