Harbour reclamation envisages 47,000 square metres  of new land  

Details of a planned major reclamation have been made public on the Town Planner’s website following an application by the Gibraltar Government seeking permission to create new land in front of Westview Park, within Gibraltar’s inner harbour.

The proposal outlines plans for a reclaimed platform of about 47,000 square metres off Harbour Views Road to “alleviate the demand for more space for homes, businesses, and public amenities.”

The area is currently open water and does not directly interface with existing residential properties or established urban areas.

“Westview Park is a tree lined promenade and recreational park that includes a play park,” said the Environmental Statement non-technical summary filed with the application

“The locality is mainly residential with a mix of apartments and townhouse properties off Harbour Views Road. Morrison’s Supermarket, St Bernard’s Public Hospital, Europlaza and Europort, and local recreational facilities such as the Gibraltar Bathing Pavilion, are all nearby.”

“Approximately 47,000m2 of the seabed of the harbour, which is owned by HM Government of Gibraltar, will be required to create this new land along Gibraltar’s existing harbour coastline.”

“The harbour area is currently used for bunkering, ship repair, cargo operations, shipping, Naval operations, recreational and commercial small boats, and leisure and other recreational activities such as rowing.”

According to the planning statement filed with the application, the primary purpose of the scheme is to provide space for future affordable residential development to meet long-term housing demand in Gibraltar, with the remaining area reserved for later mixed-use projects such as community, commercial or infrastructure facilities.

“Gibraltar land area is a precious commodity. This proposal will help alleviate the demand for more space for homes, businesses, and public amenities,” the Environmental Statement said.

“New land means new potential for housing, development, and services, which can create jobs and strengthen Gibraltar's financial future… creating space for new companies and jobs and support Gibraltar's growth and economic development in a sustainable way.”

“We can use this new area to enhance our infrastructure links and port facilities. Making room for essential services like utilities. Potentially creating new areas for recreation or other public uses.”

The statement added that alternative options were considered as were the consequences of no reclamation.

On no reclamation, the statement said: “There is a pressing requirement to provide new land for future housing need in Gibraltar.”

“To avoid pressure of land acquisition on sensitive locations such as the Old Town there are limited alternatives for space other than reclaiming land from the sea.”

“Gibraltar has successfully expanded to accommodate housing need and supporting infrastructure over the past decades by building on reclaimed land, and particularly in the more sheltered harbour area on the west side of Gibraltar.”

On alternative locations, it said: “Most of Gibraltar’s residential and commercial areas are situated on the west side. There are very limited land opportunities for housing and development of scale and reclamation within the harbour presents a sustainable and currently viable option.”

The reclamation would be formed along the Westview Park frontage using rock armour revetments and concrete caissons to enclose the site, followed by controlled placement of clean sandfill delivered by sea. The statement says this marine-based approach is intended to minimise heavy vehicle movements on local roads and reduce dust and general disturbance. Localised seabed reprofiling may be required to provide a stable foundation for the perimeter structures.

Seabed preparation will include “carefully removing material (like sand or silt) from the seabed in designated areas, required to create the formation level for the base of the sea defence structures,” said the Environmental Statement

“The fill will be imported clean sand.”

The plans include “constructing seawalls or other structures to protect the new land from waves and erosion.”

“The main principles that have influenced the design of the reclamation have been to, minimise disruption to harbour activities, local residents and the wider community” with a view to “maintain all commercial harbour requirements, design the revetment for future climate change impacts” and “move materials by a combination of boat and road transport and protect the environment and avoid impact to marine wildlife.”

The statement also noted that the chosen design shape accounts for harbour uses and avoids maritime safety zones.

Minimising disturbance to local residents and neighbouring users has been a very important consideration for the construction approach and design development of the proposed reclamation, according to the statement.

“The investigation of methods to remove or reduce potentially disturbing impacts has been a priority for HM Government driven through its contract requirements for its chosen design consultants,” the statement said.

Construction is anticipated to take 18 months and will include placing the perimeter coastal protection structures and infilling with imported and hydraulically placed sand.

Construction transport options that have been investigated have included the use of Gibraltar’s roads or sea vessels, or using a combination of both.

“The proposed reclamation is designed with perimeter coastal protection structures using a combination of concrete structures and rock revetment to retain the fill material. Rock revetment offers new habitat for marine wildlife. The fill material will be imported hydraulically placed sand. These materials will be principally moved by ship or barge,” said the statement.

“The design has been shaped by complex factors including tides, sea level rise, wind wave thresholds, coastal protection, suitability of material for fill, environmental protection and impact, cost and health and safety.”

Transportation of materials will be by ship or barge for the imported hydraulic sand. Concrete caissons will be constructed in the harbour’s industrial area and road transport will be kept to a minimum. But, when in use, it will move along Kingsway, Devils’ Tower Road to the Sundial Roundabout and then connecting to Winston Churchill Avenue, Glacis, Waterport, and eventually onto Harbour Views Road itself.

A temporary laydown area for equipment and materials is proposed along the northern edge of Westview Park, with the statement noting that any areas used during construction would be reinstated or reconfigured so that overall park and amenity provision is maintained in the long term.

Design parameters set out in the document include a minimum design life of 100 years for the coastal protection and containment structures, resilience to a 1-in-200-year storm event, and allowances for sea level rise. Surface water management would make use of existing culverts and any additional drainage infrastructure considered necessary.

The environmental assessment identified the technical issues for assessment, agreed the scope, conducted comprehensive technical assessments in consultation with key stakeholders and reported on the potential significant effects and mitigation.

The environmental issues that have been assessed are air quality, archaeology and heritage, climate change, harbour activities and community, landscape and visual, marine and terrestrial ecology, material resources, noise and vibration, traffic and transportation, and water resources.

“The HM Government of Gibraltar is committed to environmental protection and through its contracts and agreements it will implement the mitigation measures identified in the Environmental Statement and comply with all relevant laws and policies,” said the Environmental statement.

“Marine wildlife will be relocated prior to preparation for the reclamation, and then excluded from the area by silt curtains and formation of the revetment during infilling. Some species of limpet have been surveyed and individual limpets will be carefully relocated to an agreed reception site. Water quality will be maintained. Dust will also be managed throughout construction.”

“During construction, there might be some dust and exhaust fumes from machinery. The Environmental Statement has outlined measures to control these, such as using water sprays and ensuring well-maintained equipment, to keep air quality good for residents, facilities and local ecology.”

“Construction will be undertaken within defined working hours. Any construction conducted outside these hours will be minimised to limit disturbance during sensitive periods.”

“Construction can be noisy. Potential noise levels have been assessed and noise reduction measures will be implemented, such as scheduling noisier work during specific hours and using quieter machinery where possible.”

The statement acknowledged that communities, harbour users and visitors immediately surrounding the area may experience noise, visual change, changes in traffic flow and general disturbance temporarily from construction.

“We have looked at how the project might temporarily affect recreational activities in the harbour, like boating or swimming, and planned disruption. Access for commercial activities and other harbour users will be continually maintained,” said the statement.

Given the location within the inner harbour, the planning statement says port operations have been a key consideration, with navigation channels, vessel turning circles and other operational constraints informing the final layout following maritime studies and numerical modelling.

The application has yet to be debated by the Development and Planning Commission.