Mon 29th Dec, 2025

Hassans and Levy welcome Inquiry findings on Op Delhi 

Archive image of James Levy, KC, arriving for one of the main inquiry hearings. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
29th December 2025

Hassans and its senior partner, James Levy, KC, welcomed the findings of the McGrail Inquiry in the run-up to Christmas. 

In a statement issued on Christmas Eve, the law firm and Mr Levy said the Inquiry report found that they “… did not seek to cause, and did not do anything at all to cause the resignation of the former Commissioner.” 

They also welcomed that Inquiry chairman Sir Peter Openshaw made it plain that there was “no evidence whatsoever” of any RGP officer being deterred or discouraged from progressing their investigation to its proper conclusion.   

The Inquiry found that Mr Levy was cleared of being a suspect and “exonerated”, the statement noted. 

“At the heart of this matter for Hassans and Mr Levy is, and has always been, the unlawful search warrant that was attempted against Mr Levy and which he and Hassans were right to contest,” the statement added.   

“Even though the Inquiry was not itself a judicial review, the Chairman made serious criticisms of the search warrant application and identified multiple procedural flaws, including a failure to make full and frank disclosure to the courts.” 

“The Inquiry acknowledged that an informed bystander could conclude the warrant was unlawful and identified obvious weaknesses in the RGP investigation.” 

“Hassans defended Mr Levy rigorously in accordance with its professional duties to him and its clients, and Mr Levy remains entitled to seek redress in respect of the serious violation of his constitutional rights.” 

Mr Levy added: “I have always maintained that the warrant was wholly unnecessary and a violation of both my constitutional rights and my duties to my clients.”  

“I welcome the fact that in the context of the seriously flawed application for the warrant the chairman has made recommendations for reform of the RGP’s procedures.” 

