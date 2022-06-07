Hebrew Primary School holds Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Street Party

The children at Hebrew Primary School held a street party to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as part of the school’s wider Jubilee celebrations.

The school had been working collaboratively on several displays and art projects, bake-offs, as well as researching the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, in the weeks leading up to the Jubilee.

This culminated in a whole school event that filled Bomb House Lane with colour, pomp, music and pageantry largely from the artwork produced by the children.

The table was set up by the Parent’s Association, and children were treated to a variety of healthy snacks and sandwiches, drinks and ice pops to enjoy alongside the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, who joined in the celebrations.

One staff member brought in flags that had actually flown in Gibraltar on the Queen’s coronation date in 1952, adding a splash of historical relevance to the event.

The children brought proceedings to an end with a hearty three cheers in honour of the Queen.

Teachers and SNLSA’s, the school secretary, caretaker and the Parent’s Association came together to provide the children with a memorable experience for them to celebrate and remember the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.