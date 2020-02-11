Hebrew School celebrates Tu B'Shevat
Tu B'Shevat, the ‘new year of the trees’, was celebrated yesterday by local schoolchildren with a gardening morning in the Alameda Gardens. The event organised by Levi Attias saw young pupils aged between 10 and 11 years plant clivia plants. Andrew Abrines from the Alameda Gardens showed the children how to plant and shared his...
