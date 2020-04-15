Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Apr, 2020

Heritage agency donates disposable gloves to care homes and NHS

By Press Association
15th April 2020

By Emily Beament, PA Heritage Correspondent

Government heritage agency Historic England has donated 6,000 pairs of disposable gloves to care homes and the NHS, it has said.

The organisation has donated 5,000 pairs of gloves from the Historic England Archive to six British Legion care homes across England, with further stocks available being donated via Medical Supply Drive UK.

In addition, Historic England’s Investigative Science team has donated 1,000 pairs of gloves to the NHS.

The gloves would normally be used in a wide range of archival and conservation work, such as handling delicate historical materials and photographs.

The British Legion care homes receiving gloves are in: Taunton, Somerset; Southam, Warwickshire; Cromer, Norfolk; Ripon, Yorkshire; Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex; and Broadstairs, Kent.

A spokeswoman for Historic England said: “We’re glad to be able to pitch in and help in a small way during these unprecedented and challenging times.”

