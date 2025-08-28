Heritage and Legacy – Gibraltar Netball Presents Squad and Kit for World Youth Cup

Gibraltar Netball this week launched its official kit while presenting its squad for the 2025 World Netball Youth Cup. At an event held at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, attended by family and friends, Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon and Minister for Heritage John Cortes unveiled the official home and away kits for the tournament.

Two modern designs fuse the cultural, social, and historical heritage of Gibraltar, creating a legacy for the future while honouring the nation’s past and present.

The unveiling marked the culmination of months of work, discussions, and, in one case, navigating hurdles to secure permission for the use of a specific design element. Gibraltar Netball’s Under-21 squad was presented with its new kits, showcasing a departure from traditional imagery. The familiar use of the Rock of Gibraltar, its overused castle and keys, and even the Campion flower—after which the national squads are named—was set aside in favour of something new.

Drawing inspiration from Gibraltar’s deep past, the home kit incorporates Neanderthal markings discovered during excavations at Gorham’s Cave. Protected by UNESCO, these engravings required official permission to be used. This collaboration brought together Minister for Heritage John Cortes, Museum Director Geraldine Finlayson, Gibraltar Netball, the Ministry for Sport, and the designers.

The home kit features a modern representation of these ancient markings, highlighting Gibraltar’s long history. For the first time, Gibraltar Netball has chosen not to use player names on the official kits but instead numbers, ensuring that the kits themselves will become part of the legacy intended to endure beyond this Youth World Cup, allowing future squads to wear them.

The away kit, also unveiled, reflects Gibraltar’s multicultural history. Its design is based on mosaics, tiles, and patterns that have adorned Gibraltar throughout its diverse past. Overseen by heritage experts, this design provides a unique representation of Gibraltar through sport. Extensive discussions and research went into creating these kits, which will now be presented to a global audience as a celebration of Gibraltar’s rich cultural and historical identity.

Speaking at the launch, Gibraltar Netball President Moira Gomez highlighted the importance of the designs in building a legacy from the Youth World Cup:

“We unveil more than just a team and a kit. We celebrate a legacy—one built on belief, belonging, and boldness. These young athletes represent the heart of our community, growing in confidence both on and off the court, and carrying forward a story that is uniquely Gibraltar.

The kits you’ll see today, designed by Martin Gomez, carry that story in every thread. Inspired by the ancient mosaics of St. Mary the Crowned, they reflect the strength and beauty of our heritage—each pattern a tribute to the layers of history that shape who we are. Just like a mosaic, every player is a vital piece of the whole.

Their individuality, when united through teamwork, creates something powerful, purposeful, and enduring.

And stitched into this campaign is the bold Neanderthal Spirit—a nod to our roots, yes, but also a mirror of our strategy. It’s about grit in defence, instinct in attack, and the kind of fearless play that turns moments into momentum. It reminds every player that they stand on the shoulders of giants—and that they, too, are shaping Gibraltar’s sporting legacy.

Before we unveil the kit, I want to honour the incredible team behind the scenes—our management staff. You are the heartbeat of this campaign. Your belief in these young athletes fuels their confidence, and your commitment to excellence sets the standard we all strive for.”

Museum Director Geraldine Finlayson also addressed the audience, emphasising the cultural significance of the new designs:

“More than 40,000 years ago, a human—one of our earliest people, a Gibraltarian—sat in the quiet of a cave and made a mark. Not for survival, not by accident, but deliberately. We know it took them about two hours to complete, painstakingly engraving it into the rock. Perhaps it was to communicate an idea, a bird they had seen, or to express something beyond their immediate world. What we do know is that this engraving is one of the oldest known examples of abstract thought, and that is extraordinary. It means they were thinking beyond the moment. They wanted to be seen. To be remembered.

Now, we draw inspiration from that ancient gesture. We use this engraving as the basis for a new team logo—not just because it looks striking, although it does—but because it’s about making your mark, showing up, standing strong, and leaving something behind that says: we were here, and we gave it everything.

Our Rock of Gibraltar has always stood as a symbol of strength, endurance, and identity. This logo reminds us that grit and resilience run through all of us. When you wear this logo, remember its roots go deep. It connects us to a legacy carved in rock and to a spirit that has been part of Gibraltar for tens of thousands of years. Let’s make our mark.”

Minister John Cortes also reflected on Gibraltar Netball’s ongoing efforts to promote local heritage through sport and shared a personal connection:

“You are already called the Campions, and the Campion is the only plant that grows in Gibraltar and nowhere else. We all thought it was extinct, but in 1993, two friends and I discovered three plants on the Upper Rock. We collected the seeds, and soon everyone heard about the Gibraltar Campion. If we hadn’t saved them, you wouldn’t have that name, so I feel quite connected to you on that level.

The mosaic designs also highlight another part of Gibraltar’s culture—one that enriches us all.”

The launch concluded with the newly announced squad meeting family, friends, relatives, and supporters as they prepared for photoshoots ahead of the World Cup campaign, which begins with their first match on September 20.

