Tue 10th Jun, 2025

Heritage summer camp returns for 2025

By Chronicle Staff
10th June 2025

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced the return of its Heritage Summer Camp, which will run from August 11 to 15 and offer children aged six to ten an opportunity to explore Gibraltar’s history through hands-on activities and craft workshops.

Sessions will take place daily from 9.30am to 12pm at Witham’s Cemetery Cottage. Each session costs £15 and includes all materials, a snack and a drink. Participants can register for the full week or individual sessions.

The camp aims to inspire curiosity about Gibraltar’s past through interactive learning.

Bookings can be made by emailing exec@gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi or calling 20042844. Early registration is recommended as places are limited. Payment is required upon booking.

