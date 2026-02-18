Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Feb, 2026

Heritage Trust welcomes next step in plans for The Mount

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
18th February 2026

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has welcomed the Government’s publication of an Expression of Interest for the restoration and repurposing of The Mount, describing it as the next phase in the recovery of the historic estate.

The Trust said the move followed a visit by its trustees to the site in October 2025, during which it reiterated support for a managed and phased programme of conservation. The call for proposals is seen as a sign of growing momentum towards securing a sustainable long-term future for what it describes as one of Gibraltar’s most significant heritage assets.

According to the Trust, The Mount needs a viable use to safeguard both its architectural character and its historic landscape. The proposed emphasis on the full and sensitive restoration of the Main Residence, together with consultation with heritage and environmental authorities, was described as an encouraging example of conservation-led regeneration.

The Trust noted that recent works on parts of the estate had shown the benefits of careful stewardship, but said the Main Residence remained in urgent need of attention. Advancing a scheme that secures its recovery was described as both necessary and welcome.

It added that identifying an appropriate long-term use, including hospitality where this is delivered sensitively, could play an important role in ensuring the building’s preservation.

However, it stressed that heritage value should remain the driving principle behind any proposals.

“As proposals evolve, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust looks forward to engaging constructively with Government and prospective applicants to help ensure that The Mount is restored with the sensitivity and sustainability that this landmark site deserves,” it said.

