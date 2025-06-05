Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Jun, 2025

Sports

Hewitt and Galliano to play Ireland and China

By Stephen Ignacio
5th June 2025

One of Gibraltar’s most popular darts pairing will once again be at the centre of the action as Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt head to the World Cup of Darts.
The young pair, who form Team Gibraltar, were this week drawn in group D together with Republic of Ireland and China for the Professional Darts Corporation World Cup of Darts.
There is expected to be much interest in the pair’s progress following recents successes which have seen them come to the forefront once again after some impressive displays internationally.
Having beaten Poland and France recently, the pair were also to face Northern Ireland and Belgium with the narrowest of defeats in both matches. Northern Ireland among the top four seeds in the World Cup of Darts.
Although the World Cup of Darts will bring about some tough competition, Gibraltar are expected to put on a challenge to both the Republic of Ireland and China.
They will play the Republic of Ireland on Thursday the 12 of June at around 8.30 pm .
Their next match will be against Chine on Friday.
The World Cup of darts will be shown live on Sky Sports and is once again likely to see local darts supporters glued to their screens as the pair search to qualify into the next rounds of the competition.

