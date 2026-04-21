High-quality youth artwork shines at Sovereign Young Artist Competition exhibition

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF), in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), announced the winners of the Sovereign Young Artist Competition 2026 at an awards ceremony held on Thursday 16 April at the Growing Artists Programme.

A diverse showcase of artistic talent from across Gibraltar’s young community has gone on display at a charity art exhibition, with judges praising both the quality and variety of the work.

The finalists’ exhibition showcases works across two categories: the SAF Students Prize (ages 11–18) and the Young Adult Prize (ages 19–24).

Winning the SAF Judges’ Prize was Aimee Linares from Bayside Comprehensive School with Sketches in Soles.

The winner of the SAF Public Vote Prize was Amelie Romero from Westside Comprehensive School with Girl on Laptop.

The Alwani Foundation Award was won by Sebastian Andlaw from Prior Park School for The Changing Tide.

Winning the Ministry of Culture Award was Shelli Abudarham with Eden and the AquaGib Second Prize went to Tyrone Vera for his sculpture, Echoes of Silence.

The top SAF Students Prize winner received £800, with a further £2,000 awarded to their school’s art department. In the Young Adult category, the top prize winner received £1,000.

The SAF Judges’ Prize and Public Vote Prize winners will go on to represent Gibraltar in the Sovereign Art Foundation Global Students Prize, joining winners from similar competitions held around the world.

The judges for this year's prize were Amy Shepherd, who is Head of Creative Development at the Growing Artists Programme, artist and illustrator Beatrice Garcia, illustrator and Director of The Rock Retreat Eleanor Dobbs, founder and chairman of the Sovereign Art Foundation Howard Bilton, and Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga who is a multidisciplinary artist and co-founder of Kitchen Studios.

Speaking during a walk-through of the exhibition, Ms Shepherd said she was “really delighted” to be involved and thanked the organisers for choosing their organisation as the charity partner.

“I was really, really proud of all the talent and the high quality of the artwork from adults and young people in Gibraltar,” she said.

The variety of work impressed her and the other judges she said.

The exhibition features a wide range of media, from photography to oil paintings and watercolours, something Ms Shepherd said helped demonstrate the breadth of local talent.

“I love that there’s lots of different forms and lots of different types of art,” she said.

“We’ve got such a range of different artwork here.”

“It gives us a chance to showcase the range of abilities and the high quality of work we have.”

Judging, however, was not without its challenges. Much of the work was initially assessed online, and Ms Shepherd admitted that seeing the pieces in person sometimes shifted her view.

“I found it a little bit tricky online, I’m not going to lie, because a lot of the entries were seen online, and then, when I saw them in person, I might have changed a little bit of scoring slightly,” she said.

“There were lots that I really, really liked, so it was hard to pick my favourite.”

All artworks are available for purchase except for two winning pieces that will enter the Government’s permanent collection. Purchases can be made via the QR code underneath each work of art.

“Fifty percent of the sale goes to the artist directly, and then the other 50% goes into a charitable grant,” said Ms Kelly.

“The idea is anybody buying the artwork, that money will then go back into supporting young artists to further their craft.”

Ms Shepherd outlined how these funds support the charity’s broader work.

“We put on a free youth group, we put on community events, we do murals and different activities around the community,” she said.

“So any funding that we get, the more that we can do in the community.”

The Minister for Culture and Youth, Christian Santos, said that this year’s Sovereign Young Artist Competition once again demonstrated the exceptional depth of talent in Gibraltar.

He said that the standard of work across both categories has been truly impressive, and the finalist exhibitions are a testament to the creativity, dedication, and individuality of the Rock’s young artists.

“I am particularly pleased to see both students and young adults being recognised, as it reinforces the importance of nurturing artistic development at every stage,” he said.

“Competitions such as this not only celebrate achievement but also provide invaluable opportunities for growth, exposure, and confidence building.”

Managing Director at Sovereign Trust (Gibraltar) Ltd Alex Powell added, “We are incredibly proud to celebrate the talent, creativity and dedication shown by all of this year’s participants.”

“The standard of work has been exceptional, and the competition continues to highlight the importance of supporting young artists at every stage of their development.”

“Through initiatives like this, we aim to provide meaningful opportunities and global exposure for emerging talent in Gibraltar.”

The finalists’ artworks will remain on display at the Growing Artists Programme up to and including Thursday April 24.



Judges’ Comments:

Amy Linares with Sketches on Souls (In Souls).

An A1 hand-drawn study featuring a collection of overlapping shoe soles with fine detail and tonal depth to emphasise texture, structure and contrast. The drawing captures traces of movement, time and human experience of all walks of life through intricate shading and line work.

Ms Shepherd said the work stood out from the start.

“This immediately jumped out to me. It was one of my favourites when I looked through all of them from the beginning, just because of the detail and the time that it would have taken to draw something like this,” she said.

“All the shading. It was just really, really nice. I was really proud of Amy.”

“I know that she’s going to go on to university to study art, so I was just really impressed.”

Amelia Romero with Girl on the Laptop.

A portrait based on the Covid19 lockdown where students were forced to learn online. Made to portray the stress of having to continue our studies while stuck at home. Acrylic on paper.

“When I saw this in person, I wished I saw it in person first before I voted, because it was much more impressive when I saw it live,” said Ms Shepherd.

“The colours, the fact that her face is lit up within the dark room, the warped glasses. There’s a lot more detail that you can see when you actually see the art in person than you do online.”

“I’m pleased that the public have definitely voted for this one, because this was one of my faves too.”

Sebastian Andlaw with The Changing Tide

Inspired by a day at Rosia.

Phoebe Kelly from Sovereign explained that the prize is designed to ensure younger students’ work is properly recognised, as A-level pieces often dominate because of their more advanced technical skill.

“There was a lot of photography going on at Prior Park at the moment, so for Sebastian’s piece I can see why it rated quite highly,” she said.

“I think this one stood out to me as well.”

Shelli Abudarham with Eden.

From fruit, flower and shadow, a sentinel watches. Red signifies danger and desire as a hidden predator rests within abundance. Nature and power are symbiotic — glutton for flesh or fruit?

King (王) in Chinese, hidden in his fur. Acrylic, water colour and oils on canvas.

“For me, I loved how incredible all the bright colours [are], it immediately jumped out to me because she’s obviously spent a long time doing it,” Ms Shepherd said.

“There’s a lot of detail. I think everybody collectively felt that this should be one of the winners. I’m really proud of this piece. I think it showcases that we have got amazing talent and a high standard of artwork in Gibraltar.”

Tyrone Vera with Echoes of Silence.

Echoes of Silence reflects the quiet aftermath of loss, where absence becomes heavier than presence. It speaks to the loneliness that settles in after bereavement, when shared moments linger only as memories and familiar spaces feel fractured. The work holds a pause in time, capturing the stillness where conversation once existed and the weight of what is no longer there.

Through emptiness and restraint, the piece invites reflection on grief, memory, and the silent echo left behind when a life shared is suddenly lived alone. Clay sculpture.

Ms Kelly said the piece depicts a small, folded figure seated on a bench, interpreted as an “inner child”, with visible cracks in the bench structure itself.

“I think that it’s meant to, sort of, depict the feeling that comes after loss and bereavement,” she said.

The cracked, slightly damaged bench, she added, was reminiscent of benches seen around Gibraltar.

Ms Shepherd welcomed the recognition of sculpture alongside more traditional media.

“It’s nice that the sculptures had recognition as well, because obviously it’s a different form,” she said.