Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Highly competitive season opener in men’s Byrne’s XI versus Eagles

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd October 2025

Following the quality performance from the President’s XI match, Gibraltar hockey enthusiasts were treated to another spectacle of hockey, this time with the men’s season opener — the Byrne’s XI against men’s league champions, Eagles.
It was a match that was to bring a few surprises even before the start. Two veterans of the sport were making their return to the field after a year’s absence — Eagles fielding Gareth Henwood, whilst Byrne’s XI saw Shane Rammage join up with his brother Karl.
A mix of experience and youth across the field, this was to be a tense encounter which brought about a competitiveness on the field that had the umpires busy.
It was also a match in which the umpires were to be a focal point of much backlash from the touchline, which once again raised concerns over some of the attitudes and behaviours seen in previous seasons transgressing into the new season.
A hunger for competitive hockey was soon seen to bite in, with Eagles launching a quickfire offensive, forcing two saves within a matter of minutes.
Byrne’s keeper soon showed what was to be an excellent performance with his many fine saves.
From early on in the match, the complaints towards some umpiring decisions were already evident. Calls for an infringement for “feet” were ignored as Eagles found their way to goal. Eagles regained possession, combined well, and found themselves inside the D to turn the ball around the keeper for the first goal.
There was an immediate response from Byrne’s XI, who found a ball deflected for a corner.
End-to-end action saw Dobinson make a great counter-attacking run and force a short corner. The first led to a second, then a third, and finally a fourth, which saw Byrne’s keeper make what was his seventh good stop of the day.
The first quarter finished with just a solitary goal for Eagles.
Byrne’s came out in the second quarter starting to control possession and halt the quick-paced Eagles breaks. The deliberate possession play paid dividends as they forced a save by the near post as they edged slowly forward.
Tensions rose in the match, as did the harsh challenges, with Ethan Balban lucky to have walked away without serious injury when dumped to the ground as the final whistle for half-time blew.
It was another strong start for Eagles in the third quarter. However, it was Byrne’s XI who produced the opportunities, with the Eagles keeper this time in action and making a series of good stops.
End-to-end action once again, although Eagles could not find the net. Byrne’s, on the other hand, found the equaliser from the stick of veteran Shane Rammage. The Grammarian’s hockey player, who has also been looking to make headway in boxing, punched through to level the score.
Some great saves on both sides could have seen the match go either way.
However, with both sides battling for the win, the match was to remain level at 1-1.
A season opener which provided a glimpse of what to expect from the men’s league this season.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

Unauthorised drones delay two easyJet flights over safety concerns

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Local News

Treaty is about ‘building a future, not rewriting the past’

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Local News

Gibraltarian street names installed to celebrate multilingualism and cultural identity

Mon 20th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Solid performance from Gibraltar women in Gotal’s first match in charge

22nd October 2025

Sports
Europa Women beat President’s XI selection as hockey season gets underway

22nd October 2025

Sports
Gibraltar Hosts 12th UEFA Disciplinary Workshop

22nd October 2025

Sports
Scott Wiseman appointed as a member of FIFA’s Technical Development Committee

22nd October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025