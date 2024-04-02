Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Hiking weekend for air cadets

By Chronicle Staff
2nd April 2024

Cadets from the No 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron Air Training Corps spent a recent weekend hiking in Finca, La Alcaidesa, Spain.

The 13 cadets equipped with heavy backpacks and hiking boots, were conducting their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award and split into two teams and began their walk.

Filled with purposeful activities, outdoor navigation challenges, and unforgettable moments in nature, the cadets followed carefully planned routes which both groups had worked on before reaching the campsite.

Once they reached their destination and had set up camp, they spent hours preparing the routes they would be taking the following morning & preplanning their qualifying camp which will take place later next month, taking into account lessons they learned during the day.

After cooking and eating their evening meal, they settled down for the night, which for some was the first time they had ever been camping.

On Sunday morning, they were up early, preparing breakfast and packing away their campsite, before they set off in good spirits towards their final goal.

They arrived on time with the odd scratch and blister, which will soon fade but the memories will last a lifetime.

Over the two days, the cadets displayed willpower, perseverance and excellent teamwork despite challenging terrain.

Most Read

Local News

McGrail Inquiry publishes public hearing schedule amid bitter political exchanges

Tue 2nd Apr, 2024

Local News

Scheme for new Caleta Hotel obtains full planning permission

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Features

This year’s Miss Gibraltar contestants

Fri 22nd Mar, 2024

Local News

Eight arrests in two knife crime incidents

Mon 25th Mar, 2024

Local News

DPC clears two major developments

Wed 27th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment returns following successful Ex Jebel Tarik firing camp

2nd April 2024

Local News
Caitlin Rodriguez to represent Gibraltar in Sussex

2nd April 2024

Local News
McGrail Inquiry publishes public hearing schedule amid bitter political exchanges

2nd April 2024

Local News
Floyd Swift tackles physical challenges to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar

2nd April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024