Hockey - Eagles v Grammarians

This weekend will see Eagles playing Grammarians in what should be the biggest match of the week.

Playing in the Albert Rammage Cup this will be the biggest test for either club as they start the season in earnest.

Eagles who have seen many changes this year have also shown how their youngsters have matured into senior hockey.

Grammarians will be hoping to continue building their team as youth players continue entering the senior ranks.

On Saturday Eagles Reserves will play Collegians Vets in the Albert Rammage Cup. This will bring some interesting challenge to the young reserve team who will face the experience of Collegians on the field. In the Luis Romero Cup Bavaria Hawks Blue play Eagles Ladies at 1pm.