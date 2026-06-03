Home Grown player rule once again up for debate

What is now becoming an annual battle between Gibraltar football league clubs has once again come to the forefront as the debate over home-grown player rules is voted on.

Gibraltar implemented a home-grown player rule requiring clubs to field a fixed number of home-grown players during matches. The rule was introduced after clubs initially began leaving home-grown players on the sidelines, a situation that was seen as a major concern for the development of the Gibraltar national team.

Whilst the rule initially required clubs to field just one home-grown player, the requirement was gradually increased until, at one stage, clubs were required to have five home-grown players on the field at any one time. The number has since been reduced to three.

Last summer, Gibraltar Football League clubs attempted to force through a change to the rules, calling for the home-grown player requirement to be abolished altogether. Although an initial vote saw some clubs vote in favour of the proposal, the absence of several clubs from the process led to the vote being retaken. A majority of clubs subsequently overturned the initial decision, with a compromise reached to reduce the requirement instead.

The issue has once again been raised, with some clubs again calling for the rule to be abolished. Even if a majority vote were to support such a move, the final decision would still rest with the Gibraltar FA, which would ultimately decide based on what it considers to be in the best interests of protecting the game.

Whilst significant changes to the rule are not expected, with some major clubs continuing to oppose a zero home-grown player requirement, concerns continue to be raised over calls to abolish the rule altogether.

With the Intermediate League expected to be abolished completely in favour of a reserve-style league, removing the Under-23 limitations currently in place, and with yet another historic club facing the prospect of being unable to compete in the domestic league after its application for a domestic league licence was unsuccessful, concerns over the state of the game continue to grow as foreign investors pour money into football with ambitions of reaching European competition.

Financial costs are also rising for clubs as they compete for the limited places available in European football. That number is expected to increase to four next summer following Lincoln Red Imps' success in reaching the group stage of the UEFA Conference League and their subsequent victories at that stage of the competition. This has helped improve Gibraltar's club coefficient within the UEFA rankings.

The home-grown player rule is also seen as another factor increasing the financial burden on clubs, with some players using the requirement as leverage to demand higher salaries. Clubs are currently required to have at least three home-grown players on the field in order to compete. In practical terms, this means clubs need a minimum of six home-grown players within their squad to ensure that injuries and substitutions do not leave them unable to meet the requirement and risk forfeiting matches.

The rule has therefore created something of a "catch-22" situation, where player demands and the need to protect the development of the game have resulted in a clash of opinions that resurfaces almost every summer.

It is understood that the Gibraltar FA has itself been assessing the rule and its impact on the game, with officials seeking a pathway that protects clubs, players and the continued development of the national team.

The home-grown player rule was introduced during a period when Gibraltar was still a member of the European Union. At the time, the regulation was designed to safeguard Gibraltar football whilst remaining compliant with employment legislation. However, since Gibraltar's departure from the EU, calls for a foreign-player cap have emerged as an alternative option.

The system currently used in England, which limits the number of foreign players within a squad based on both numerical quotas and player status, while not restricting the number that can be fielded during a match, is seen by some football observers as a model that could be adapted for Gibraltar.

Other options which have been expressed in the past have included a player salary cap based on the financial status of a club.

The debate over the home grown player rule have also come during times when clubs have called on more financial support from the association. Clubs, who once received £30,000 in subsidies which were originally aligned for youth development, have since seen a massive increase in the past five years where clubs were last season reported to have been receiving close to £210,000 per season with some of the restrictions on how clubs managed the funds relaxed. This providing for a safeguard cushion for some clubs, especially those struggling.

Nevertheless, changes to the home-grown player rule remain unlikely unless Gibraltar Football League clubs can secure a majority vote against the regulation in the coming weeks.