Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Hook raises £16,000 for GBC Open Day

Christian Hook's Open Studio event. Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
6th November 2025

Artist Christian Hook has raised £16,640 for the GBC Open Day fund through the sale of special prints during an Open Studio event, with another event set for this Saturday.

Mr Hook opened his studio at The Guardhouse in Queensway in a “once in a lifetime” chance for locals to have direct access to his works.

This comes after the artist recently held an auction of an original oil painting which sold for £105,000 and the entire proceeds were donated to the Peter J Isola Foundation.

The ‘No Mud, No Lotus GIB Collection’ at The Guardhouse featured 150 limited edition prints and 25 exclusive artist prints, each bearing Hooks personal handprint, a rare and intimate mark of authenticity that connects each piece directly to the artist himself.

Mr Hook is set to enter the Dubai market soon and expects the price of his artworks to surge, so in his view this is a last opportunity for locals to own one of his pieces.

His original works sell for over £400,000.

Mr Hook will open his studio again this weekend for a final opportunity for those who missed their chance during the Open Studio on Wednesday.

He will be opening his studio again this Saturday, November 8 from 10am to 6pm and 10% of sales will be donated to the GBC Open Day.

This Saturday’s Open Studio event will be held at The Guardhouse in Queensway – opposite Ragged Staff Road.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar census shows sharp rise in over 65s as population ages and grows to 37,936

Wed 5th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish complaint over Eastside project sent back to La Linea court on appeal - report 

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Local News

Census puts spotlight on Rock’s multi-national community

Wed 5th Nov, 2025

Features

Newly exposed base of Spanish wall reveals the extents of Gibraltar’s ‘second line of defence’

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
CM concludes opening intervention on audit motion in Parliament

6th November 2025

Local News
Govt will publish McGrail Inquiry report in full ‘well before Christmas’, Picardo says 

6th November 2025

Local News
Roy Clinton to take part in Public Accounts Committee network event

6th November 2025

Local News
Relatives of Spanish men killed in 2020 collision at sea hold silent protest in Convent Place 

6th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025