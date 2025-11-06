Hook raises £16,000 for GBC Open Day

Artist Christian Hook has raised £16,640 for the GBC Open Day fund through the sale of special prints during an Open Studio event, with another event set for this Saturday.

Mr Hook opened his studio at The Guardhouse in Queensway in a “once in a lifetime” chance for locals to have direct access to his works.

This comes after the artist recently held an auction of an original oil painting which sold for £105,000 and the entire proceeds were donated to the Peter J Isola Foundation.

The ‘No Mud, No Lotus GIB Collection’ at The Guardhouse featured 150 limited edition prints and 25 exclusive artist prints, each bearing Hooks personal handprint, a rare and intimate mark of authenticity that connects each piece directly to the artist himself.

Mr Hook is set to enter the Dubai market soon and expects the price of his artworks to surge, so in his view this is a last opportunity for locals to own one of his pieces.

His original works sell for over £400,000.

Mr Hook will open his studio again this weekend for a final opportunity for those who missed their chance during the Open Studio on Wednesday.

He will be opening his studio again this Saturday, November 8 from 10am to 6pm and 10% of sales will be donated to the GBC Open Day.

This Saturday’s Open Studio event will be held at The Guardhouse in Queensway – opposite Ragged Staff Road.