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Thu 20th Aug, 2026

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Sports

Hound Dogs kick off season against dark horses College 1975

By Stephen Ignacio
20th August 2026

Hound Dogs kick off the season against dark horses College 1975, opening the Gibraltar Football League 2026/27 season with a Friday evening kick-off.

Ahead of the traditional opening fixture of the Pepe Reyes Cup, both Hound Dogs and College 1975 will battle for the first points of the season.

As already reported by this newspaper, College 1975 have been recruiting heavily to bring together a mix of experience and talent alongside their already established squad.

Hound Dogs finished their first season in the senior division second from bottom, just one point above Manchester 62, with the latter disappearing from the league this summer.

Their first season in the senior division since being founded in 2012/13 saw Hound Dogs struggle to claim points, although they surprised many with a major turnaround in the quality of football they brought to the field just a few months after playing in the Intermediate League.

From a side that suffered some very heavy defeats in the Rock Cup to beating the likes of Europa Point in their first attempt and drawing against College 1975, Hound Dogs were not there to make up the numbers, although they struggled to find the finishing touches that could have provided additional points.

Heading into their second season in the senior division, Hound Dogs, without the recruiting power of many of their rivals, are expected to once again struggle in the bottom half of the table. Their encounter with College 1975 could, however, prove to be a crucial indicator of what they can bring to the division this season, with the experience of their first campaign in the senior league a key factor.

Their first match will be this Friday at 9pm.

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