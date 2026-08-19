Sixteen changes in Mons Calpe side looking to challenge for European football

Having failed to qualify for European football at the final hurdle last season, Mons Calpe will be looking to earn another opportunity to return to European competition, with former St Joseph's head coach Alfonso Cortijo at the helm.

The former St Joseph's head coach returns to Gibraltar football to take over the reins at Mons Calpe after a career which has taken him away from the local game for periods. Following a six-month sanction imposed on him by the Gibraltar FA over allegations relating to betting, Cortijo went on to manage BJ Guoan before returning to Gibraltar, first with Glacis United and then Bruno Magpies, where he had a short spell as head coach.

He subsequently moved to WH Zall and later DL Pro, where he worked as assistant manager, before returning to Bruno Magpies as their Director of Football. Cortijo then returned to Spain, where he managed Chiclana for three seasons before making his return to Gibraltar this summer.

Cortijo will be looking to find the final formula which will see Mons Calpe secure one of the four spots for European club competition, a feat which has eluded them since they last played in Europe in 2021.

The club, itself never far from controversy, was sanctioned by UEFA for three years under Financial Fair Play regulations, with the sanction expiring last season. Their first real attempt to qualify for European football saw them finish fourth, with a defeat to Europa leaving them just one point away from qualification.

It was a blow at the end of a season in which Mons Calpe had threatened to upset the established order, having beaten St Joseph's and, for a time, even led the table, albeit briefly.

Their first domestic league match will see Mons Calpe come face to face with St Joseph's in what could be an intense encounter. Both teams are under new managers, but the historical backdrop of the previous season will still be lingering in the minds of many.

Since Cortijo's arrival, the club has seen many of its core players renew their contracts.

Players such as Jesus Ayala, Jayce Consigliero, Ethan Llambias, Adam Gracia, Jose Antonio Peralta Fernandez, Ignacio Holgado and Fernando Cosano have all renewed their contracts.

Cortijo has, however, seen the departure of key players such as Toledano, the Gibraltar Football League's top scorer, prompting the club to strengthen its squad with 16 new signings for the season.

With teams also now competing in the reserve league this season, players will have further opportunities for playing time.

Mons Calpe's list of new signings is long and includes Angelo Parody, Juan Luis Cardenas Perez, Olly Wright, Diego Diaz, Pablo Cortijo Beltran, Diego Doblado, Thomas Chakraverty, Dylan Borge, Jaylan Garro, Miguel Merino Ortiz, Oli Oleksienwicz, Antonio Sanchez Jimenez, Karim Bousselham, Alan Nicolas Marcel Picazzo, Juan Jesus Alarguez Ruiz and Mauricio Reygaldas.

A strong mix of talent and experience, although with a limited number of home-grown players making rotation of the squad more difficult, the club looks strong enough on paper to mount a similar challenge to the one it produced last season.

Cortijo's experience of the Gibraltar Football League will undoubtedly be a bonus for the club, with his record showing that he can take teams into European football, having previously done so with St Joseph's.