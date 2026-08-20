More movement in Blues squad ahead of Pepe Reyes Cup

José Antonio Ruiz López, better known by St Joseph fans as Pirulo, departs the club ahead of the domestic season under mutual agreement.

The Spanish midfielder heads to Indonesia to play for Persijap Jepara.

With just days to go before the Pepe Reyes cup, St Joseph have also announced the arrival of Gibraltar player Paddy McClafferty, joining from Blyth Spartan.

“St. Joseph’s have always shown their support and interest in me over the years, letting me join training when I was back home from university, which made me feel part of the club and its ambitions to succeed,” he said. “The competitiveness and the direction in which the club is headed aligned with my personal goals, so I knew where I had to go from there.

“I have settled in well; all of the management, staff and players welcomed me with open arms and the buzz in the dressing room is, for sure, the best I’ve been involved during my career so far.

“I’m ready and eager to get going this season. I feel great both physically and mentally as we approach the start of the campaign.

“I believe I can add to the club’s ambition to win titles and trophies through hard work and commitment to the cause.

“I’m delighted to be able to represent a club with such history, and proudly call myself a Blue. Forever Blue!”