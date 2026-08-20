Minister for Relations with Morocco congratulates Gibraltar Magpies U16 on Friendship Cup success in Tangier

The Minister for Relations with Morocco, Prof. John Cortes, has congratulated the Gibraltar Magpies Under-16 team on what they described as “an impressive second-place finish” in the Friendship Cup held recently in Tangier, Morocco.

The Gibraltar side performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament, reaching the final and

finishing as runners-up in a competition which brought together young footballers from Gibraltar and Morocco.

Particular congratulations go to Liam Byrne, who received individual recognition for his outstanding performances, being awarded trophies for both Top Scorer and Best Player of the tournament.

Prof. Cortes said: “I would like to warmly congratulate the Gibraltar Magpies Under-16 team on their excellent performance in the Friendship Cup in Tangier. Coming runners-up in an international competition is a tremendous achievement, and Liam Byrne deserves particular congratulations for being recognised as both the tournament’s top scorer and best player.

“These sporting exchanges are about much more than football. They provide our young people with

opportunities to meet, compete and build friendships with their Moroccan counterparts, while strengthening the already close connections between Gibraltar and Morocco.”

The visit also continued an initiative which began during last year’s participation in the tournament.

Coach Philip Ghio, who attended the games in Tangier last year, noted on that occasion that many of the local clubs and young players would benefit from additional sporting support and equipment.

This year, Philip Ghio returned to Tangier with football equipment which was subsequently presented to local clubs, helping to provide practical support to young players and football development in the area.

The initiative forms part of the wider efforts to use sport as a means of strengthening people-to-

people connections between Gibraltar and Morocco.

Project Coordinator Mark Montovio said he was delighted to see how the relationships established

between the football clubs in Tangier and Gibraltar were continuing to develop.

“It is particularly encouraging to see these connections evolving from a sporting exchange into something more meaningful and lasting. The young players are building friendships, the coaches are developing relationships and there is a genuine willingness on both sides to support one another.

“The fact that Philip returned this year with equipment for local clubs is a wonderful example of how

these exchanges can develop into practical cooperation. We hope that the links between the clubs in Gibraltar and Tangier will continue to grow and create further opportunities for young people on

both sides of the Strait.”

The Friendship Cup is said to form part of what is described as “the growing programme of exchanges between Gibraltar and Morocco,” with sport providing an important avenue for strengthening relationships between

communities.

The Government says it looks forward to supporting further sporting and youth exchanges between Gibraltar and Morocco in the future.