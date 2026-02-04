Hound Dogs to face Imps in Quarter Finals

Surprise quarter finalists to face the mighty Imps

It will be a David and Golaith in the quarter finals of the Rock Cup as Lincoln Red Imps face Hound Dogs. The latter were to cause the biggest upset of the weekend knocking out holders Bruno Magpies in a penalty knockout after a scoreless 90 minutes.

Hound Dogs will have it very difficult to continue their journey in the competition facing a team that has seen just one defeat this season in domestic competitions.

In other matches, at least one side in the bottom six will be assured a place in the semi-finals, with both College 1975 and Glacis United, both entering the quarter finals after a bye, facing each other.

Lions will be facing Europa Point in a clash which could prove difficult for Lions with Europa Point sometimes unpredictable.

The toughest of the matches drawn will see Mons Calpe face Lynx in what could be an exciting encounter.

Lynx, who knocked out Europa, will feel confident they can produce a similar result against Mons Calpe although the latter have been riding high this season still in the top six and having beaten St Joseph in the league this season.

Quarter-Finals

14 Feb — 4:30 KO: College 1975 FC v Glacis Utd FC | 7:30 KO: Lions Gibraltar FC v Europa Point FC

15 Feb — 4:30 KO: Mons Calpe S.C. v Lynx FC | 7:30 KO: FC Hound Dogs v Lincoln Red Imps

Semi-Finals: 28 Feb

Final: 14 Mar

