Hounds Dogs knockout Magpies from Rock Cup

The last time Bruno Magpies faced Hound Dogs in the Rock Cup, there was no doubt as to who would progress to the next round. During the 2024/25 season, Borge opened the scoring after just one minute, with the Magpies eventually putting seventeen goals past Hound Dogs.

This season, however, it was a very different encounter as the two sides met once again.

Bruno Magpies dominated possession from the very kick-off, but a stubborn and well-rehearsed Hound Dogs defence — now competing in the senior Gibraltar Football League — proved frustrating.

A scoreless first half bore no resemblance to the 10–0 scoreline seen just a year earlier at the same stage of the game. Hound Dogs’ resilience and patient game plan focused on forcing quick counters or holding out for a draw that could take the match to penalties.

At the start of the second half, the Magpies showed greater intent, searching for the opening goal that had eluded them. They maintained their momentum going forward but were repeatedly met by a solid blue wall in defence.

On the hour mark, Del Rio — one of the most active attackers alongside Borge — was replaced by newly signed Lee Chipolina, a gamble aimed at shaking things up as Hound Dogs continued to frustrate Bruno Magpies.

Tension rose as the match entered the final ten minutes. Hound Dogs were executing their plan perfectly, edging closer to a penalty shootout while growing in confidence. Bruno Magpies were unable to commit too many players forward, wary of the threat posed by Hound Dogs on the counter-attack.

Seven minutes of added time failed to produce a breakthrough, and the match was decided by penalties.

Bruno Magpies missed their opening spot kick, but their goalkeeper responded with a save to keep the shootout level. The Magpies then missed their second penalty, and with Hound Dogs converting theirs, a major upset began to loom.

Bruno Magpies kept their hopes alive by scoring their third attempt, with Zappacosta producing a crucial second save to prevent an embarrassing exit. After Bruno converted their fourth penalty and Hound Dogs replied in kind, the shootout went to a decisive fifth kick.

Both sides converted, sending the tie into sudden death.

It was Bruno Magpies who missed their first sudden-death penalty, opening the door for a shock result. A calmly taken spot kick, sending Zappacosta the wrong way, sealed the outcome — Bruno Magpies were out of the Rock Cup.

Hound Dogs produced the biggest upset of the weekend, knocking out the former finalists.