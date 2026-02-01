Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 1st Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Hounds Dogs knockout Magpies from Rock Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
1st February 2026

The last time Bruno Magpies faced Hound Dogs in the Rock Cup, there was no doubt as to who would progress to the next round. During the 2024/25 season, Borge opened the scoring after just one minute, with the Magpies eventually putting seventeen goals past Hound Dogs.

This season, however, it was a very different encounter as the two sides met once again.

Bruno Magpies dominated possession from the very kick-off, but a stubborn and well-rehearsed Hound Dogs defence — now competing in the senior Gibraltar Football League — proved frustrating.

A scoreless first half bore no resemblance to the 10–0 scoreline seen just a year earlier at the same stage of the game. Hound Dogs’ resilience and patient game plan focused on forcing quick counters or holding out for a draw that could take the match to penalties.

At the start of the second half, the Magpies showed greater intent, searching for the opening goal that had eluded them. They maintained their momentum going forward but were repeatedly met by a solid blue wall in defence.

On the hour mark, Del Rio — one of the most active attackers alongside Borge — was replaced by newly signed Lee Chipolina, a gamble aimed at shaking things up as Hound Dogs continued to frustrate Bruno Magpies.

Tension rose as the match entered the final ten minutes. Hound Dogs were executing their plan perfectly, edging closer to a penalty shootout while growing in confidence. Bruno Magpies were unable to commit too many players forward, wary of the threat posed by Hound Dogs on the counter-attack.

Seven minutes of added time failed to produce a breakthrough, and the match was decided by penalties.

Bruno Magpies missed their opening spot kick, but their goalkeeper responded with a save to keep the shootout level. The Magpies then missed their second penalty, and with Hound Dogs converting theirs, a major upset began to loom.

Bruno Magpies kept their hopes alive by scoring their third attempt, with Zappacosta producing a crucial second save to prevent an embarrassing exit. After Bruno converted their fourth penalty and Hound Dogs replied in kind, the shootout went to a decisive fifth kick.

Both sides converted, sending the tie into sudden death.

It was Bruno Magpies who missed their first sudden-death penalty, opening the door for a shock result. A calmly taken spot kick, sending Zappacosta the wrong way, sealed the outcome — Bruno Magpies were out of the Rock Cup.

Hound Dogs produced the biggest upset of the weekend, knocking out the former finalists.

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Preparatory work for treaty implementation gears up 

Fri 30th Jan, 2026

Local News

Severe weather causes disruption across Gibraltar as winds reach gale force

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Frontline agencies briefed on treaty ahead of ‘provisional application’ from April 10

Fri 30th Jan, 2026

Local News

Warnings issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds on Wednesday

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph wave goodbye to cup and league double dreams

1st February 2026

Sports
Lions through to next round

1st February 2026

Sports
Convincing start for Europa HC league campaign

1st February 2026

Sports
Lynx knock Europa out of Rock Cup

31st January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026