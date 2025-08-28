Hybrid London-style taxis trialled in Gibraltar

Trials of new hybrid taxis designed in the style of the London black cab are under way in Gibraltar, the Ministry for Transport and the Environment has announced.

The vehicles combine electric power with a small combustion engine that provides additional top-up power when required. The trial is being facilitated by Gedime Motors Gibraltar in collaboration with the Gibraltar Taxi Association. If successful, the taxis will be available for purchase by the Association and individual drivers.

According to the Ministry, the hybrid vehicles could help reduce emissions and improve air quality while also offering full wheelchair accessibility. Their design is expected to add to Gibraltar’s British character, contributing to its appeal as a tourist destination.

The vehicles are equipped with modern technology aimed at improving safety and comfort. The Government is also considering offering loans on favourable terms to assist taxi drivers with the purchase of the vehicles should the project go ahead.

Dr John Cortes, the Minister for the Environment, said: “This trial represents an important opportunity to modernise our taxi fleet in a way that benefits our environment, enhances our image as a destination, and delivers accessibility for all.”

“We are grateful to Gedime Motors Gibraltar and to the Gibraltar Taxi Association for their collaboration on this initiative.”

The Ministry said the trial will continue to be monitored, with further updates to follow.