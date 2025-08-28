Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Hybrid London-style taxis trialled in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
28th August 2025

Trials of new hybrid taxis designed in the style of the London black cab are under way in Gibraltar, the Ministry for Transport and the Environment has announced.

The vehicles combine electric power with a small combustion engine that provides additional top-up power when required. The trial is being facilitated by Gedime Motors Gibraltar in collaboration with the Gibraltar Taxi Association. If successful, the taxis will be available for purchase by the Association and individual drivers.

According to the Ministry, the hybrid vehicles could help reduce emissions and improve air quality while also offering full wheelchair accessibility. Their design is expected to add to Gibraltar’s British character, contributing to its appeal as a tourist destination.

The vehicles are equipped with modern technology aimed at improving safety and comfort. The Government is also considering offering loans on favourable terms to assist taxi drivers with the purchase of the vehicles should the project go ahead.

Dr John Cortes, the Minister for the Environment, said: “This trial represents an important opportunity to modernise our taxi fleet in a way that benefits our environment, enhances our image as a destination, and delivers accessibility for all.”

“We are grateful to Gedime Motors Gibraltar and to the Gibraltar Taxi Association for their collaboration on this initiative.”

The Ministry said the trial will continue to be monitored, with further updates to follow.

Most Read

Local News

Nicholas Martin returns to Gibraltar after 25 years with ‘Destello Azul’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Local News

Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Local News

Eastside breakwater under scrutiny amid fears of ‘irreversible damage’ 

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Local News

Moreno Bonilla says ‘agreement better than dispute’ but insists Spain’s sovereignty aspirations are ‘non-negotiable’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Local News

Unite announces strike action over public sector pay, as Govt says step is 'completely unreasonable'

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
National Day banner signing opens at Casemates Square

28th August 2025

Local News
SSAFA Gibraltar to host coffee morning at King’s Chapel

28th August 2025

Local News
1907 map of Calpe Hunt goes up for auction

27th August 2025

Local News
Moreno Bonilla says ‘agreement better than dispute’ but insists Spain’s sovereignty aspirations are ‘non-negotiable’

27th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025