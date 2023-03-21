‘Important constitutional moment’ as Parliament legislates for Admiralty waters and naval base
The Gibraltar Parliament last Friday approved legislation to redefine the extent of Admiralty waters and the British naval base on the Roc, in a landmark moment for Gibraltar’s constitutional relationship with the UK. Until now, the scope of Admiralty waters and the naval base had been defined directly by the UK through an Order in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here