In court documents, legal battle lines drawn in CM’s claim for judicial review of Openshaw findings
Lawyers for Chief Minister Fabian Picardo have argued that critical findings of him made in the Openshaw Report were “irrational” because they were not borne out by the facts heard in the McGrail Inquiry, court documents show. Mr Picardo is seeking a judicial review of 14 findings about him in the report and called on the Supreme Court to...
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