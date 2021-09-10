In UN decolonisation seminar, a Spanish nod to Gibraltarians as a people
The Spanish Government, in a speech to a UN decolonisation seminar late last month, signalled a marked shift from its usual tone on Gibraltar, acknowledging the Rock's “profound transformation” over the past three decades and insisting democratic principles must underpin Spain's future relations with Gibraltar and its people. The speech, delivered by Pablo Gutiérrez-Segú, a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here