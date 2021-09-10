Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Sep, 2021

In UN decolonisation seminar, a Spanish nod to Gibraltarians as a people

Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Brian Reyes
10th September 2021

The Spanish Government, in a speech to a UN decolonisation seminar late last month, signalled a marked shift from its usual tone on Gibraltar, acknowledging the Rock's “profound transformation” over the past three decades and insisting democratic principles must underpin Spain's future relations with Gibraltar and its people. The speech, delivered by Pablo Gutiérrez-Segú, a...

