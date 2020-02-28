Inclusive facilities

“Fifty years on they have created the centre for Francis. Thank you Francis and thank you for inviting me to this world of Special Olympics.”

These were the closing words of David Evangelista, President and managing Director of Special Olympics, Europe and Eurasia, as he stood next to Gibraltarian gold medallist Francis Mauro at the opening of the Special Olympics Sports Hall yesterday.

Mr Evangelista highlighted the importance of the facility, which made users feel included in the community and no longer “something on the side” as had been the case when Special Olympics was launched.

His comments came as he welcomed the Government of Gibraltar’s initiative in creating the facility, which was officially opened by the Chief Minister. Also present as Minister for Sport Steven Linares and Annie Risso, who joined Mr Evangelista and some 300 guests in celebrating the opening of the hall.

