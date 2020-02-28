Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Inclusive facilities

By Stephen Ignacio
28th February 2020

“Fifty years on they have created the centre for Francis. Thank you Francis and thank you for inviting me to this world of Special Olympics.”

These were the closing words of David Evangelista, President and managing Director of Special Olympics, Europe and Eurasia, as he stood next to Gibraltarian gold medallist Francis Mauro at the opening of the Special Olympics Sports Hall yesterday.

Mr Evangelista highlighted the importance of the facility, which made users feel included in the community and no longer “something on the side” as had been the case when Special Olympics was launched.

His comments came as he welcomed the Government of Gibraltar’s initiative in creating the facility, which was officially opened by the Chief Minister. Also present as Minister for Sport Steven Linares and Annie Risso, who joined Mr Evangelista and some 300 guests in celebrating the opening of the hall.

For Full Story click here
Also you can watch video below

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Government deplores anti-Gibraltar comments made by Spanish MEP

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

‘Leaplings’ set to celebrate leap year birthdays this Saturday

Thu 27th Feb, 2020

UK/Spain News

Man tests postive for coronavirus in Seville

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

‘Huge honour’ as Sir Lindsay Hoyle appointed Chancellor of Gib University

Thu 27th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
A new era of inclusivity

28th February 2020

Sports
3 on 3 league planned for Gibraltar basketball

28th February 2020

Sports
Resilience through sport

28th February 2020

Sports
Six year darts agreement entered between GSLA and JDC

27th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020