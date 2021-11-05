Indoor cricket league returns
The Indoor cricket league returns on November 17th for its second edition. The league, which attracted much interest last year as cricket enjoyed its new facilities at the Europa Sports Complex saw Hardings Hurricanes take the title last season. They will be hoping to defend their title this season against the like of Calpe Giants,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here