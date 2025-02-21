Injury-Time Defeat in Nations League Debut for Gibraltar Women

Moldova 1 - 0 Gibraltar

Gibraltar women’s long-awaited debut in the Nations League, twelve years after gaining UEFA membership, ended in heartbreak as they conceded an injury-time goal after holding Moldova to a clean sheet for 90 minutes. Despite the disappointing result, Gibraltar’s historic debut was marked by several promising moments, leaving a positive impression on their competitive international football debut.

The team faced Moldova in freezing conditions of -2°C, slightly warmer than expected, as they took to the pitch in their red and white striped kits. Nervous yet determined, Gibraltar prepared for the kickoff that marked their entry into competitive international football.

Starting Lineup Surprises

There were some unexpected choices in Gibraltar’s starting eleven, with Ferro and Olivero on the bench despite being regulars in recent friendly matches. Caitlin Robba was given the nod as the starting goalkeeper, while Chapman played up front, and youngster Schilling was included from the start.

With Chapman, who plays in Wales’ top division, leading the attack, Gibraltar began their campaign. Immediately on the defensive after a blocked pass, they faced intense pressure from Moldova. Head coach Scott Wiseman urged his players to press high, pushing Moldova back.

Veteran defender Charlyann Pissarello made a crucial interception within the first two minutes, cutting out Moldova’s early threat. Nervous moments followed, but Gibraltar’s defense held firm as they began to find their footing.

Growing Confidence and Offensive Threats

Talia Gilbert’s strong play early on earned Gibraltar a free kick, and 17-year-old Schilling made an impact with a ball forward that saw Gilbert and Victor pressing high before the Moldovan goalkeeper collected the cross. Moments later, Gibraltar launched another attack, signaling their attacking intent and growing confidence.

Gibraltar earned the first corner of the match in the eighth minute, but nerves got the better of them, and the opportunity went unconverted. Moldova responded with two wayward shots, unable to break through Gibraltar’s high-press defense.

Gaining Momentum and Creating Chances

As Gibraltar settled into the game, they showed they were not there merely to make up the numbers. Their confidence grew, and they began to create more offensive plays. Joelle Gilbert surged into the penalty box but saw her shot blocked. Moments later, Moldova missed a close-range chance, sending the ball over the bar.

Talia Gilbert continued to trouble Moldova’s defense, drawing fouls that resulted in yellow cards for the hosts. Gibraltar’s physical and disciplined play made their presence felt as they grew into the match.

Defending Resiliently and Threatening on the Break

Gibraltar maintained their discipline and no-nonsense defensive approach, clearing their lines efficiently. In attack, Chapman and Victor worked tirelessly on the wings, while Schilling impressed with her defensive contributions and well-timed challenges.

Moldova continued to dominate possession but struggled to penetrate Gibraltar’s well-organized defense. Caitlin Robba made crucial saves, including a spectacular stop from a free kick in the 65th minute.

Heartbreak in Injury Time

Gibraltar looked set to secure a historic draw until the 93rd minute when Moldova found the back of the net with a lobbed ball over Robba, ending the match 1-0. Despite a valiant effort, Gibraltar’s debut ended in heartbreak as they conceded in the dying moments.

Positive Signs for the Future

Gibraltar’s performance defied expectations and showed their potential on the international stage. Observers cautioned against setting high expectations too soon, emphasizing the importance of allowing the team to grow and develop without pressure. Nonetheless, Gibraltar’s attacking mentality and disciplined defense showcased the progress of women’s football in Gibraltar.

Their debut, though marred by the late goal, was a historic milestone that promises a bright future for Gibraltar women’s football on the international stage.

Gibraltar next face Faroe Islands on Tuesday in what will be their first international competitive match in front of their home crowd.