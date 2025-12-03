Inquest hears of trauma in aftermath of two deaths at sea

A police crewman onboard a vessel involved in a collision at sea where two Spanish men died described the trauma, shock and confusion in the moments that followed the harrowing incident.

The crewman detailed his account of the events of March 8, 2020, during the third day of an inquest into the deaths at sea of Mohamed Abdeslam Ahmed, 40, and Mustafa Dris Mohamed, 49, from Ceuta.

The men sustained catastrophic injuries when their rigid-hulled inflatable boat was involved in a collision with a Royal Gibraltar Police vessel.

Over the past three days, two marine police officers – the coxswain and a crewman – have been questioned by the Deputy Coroner Karl Tonna and lawyers for hours on the events leading and following the fatal incident.

The questions have been centred on police training, the actions taken by the officers and the location of the pursuit.

The coxswain and crewman have both told the coroner that at the time of the pursuit they believed they were in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

But the coxswain, who was navigating the vessel, said that upon viewing evidence after the incident he accepted the pursuit took place in Spanish waters in the area of La Atunara.

On Wednesday, the crewman took to the witness stand and told the court he had been focused on monitoring the radar equipment during the pursuit.

“I lost the sense of time and location,” the crewman said.

He added that had they believed the vessel was operating outside of BGTW, the pursuit would have been called off by either the coxswain or himself.

In his view, the coxswain was “navigating the vessel in a safe and controlled manner” during the chase at sea.

He detailed the moments prior to the impact, when heavy splash reduced their visibility.

He said saw a “wall of water” and then felt the impact.

“I was alarmed. I was confused. I was in shock,” he told the court.

“Time slowed down. I thought my lifejacket was going to deploy and I’m going to drown here.”

When the vessel returned to an upright position, the crewman said he rushed to the stern and jumped onboard the RHIB to assess the situation.

There a passenger on the RHIB informed him that there had been a death.

“I was terrified,” the crewman said.

He added he “didn’t have the will” to move further into the RHIB as he had seen blood and smelt petrol.

He said that the coxswain boarded the RHIB and confirmed one man was dead and another seriously injured.

“I’d never been trained for that,” the crewman said.

“That was the most horrific experience I’ve ever gone through. I was overwhelmed by the situation.”

He added that the occupants of the RHIB were traumatised and had told him that the collision was not their fault and that the RHIB’s engine had stopped.

The crewman said that in hindsight they should have asked for more assistance from the Gibraltar Defence Police and HM Customs.

He said GDP and HM Customs could have escorted the Sir John Chapple and provided medical assistance with a paramedic on board.

“My life is ruined,” the crewman said.

“I still see flashes of what I saw that night.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the coxswain had described how RGP marine officers face high-risk and dynamic scenarios at sea as they counter organised crime.

He described how there should be four officers on board a vessel during a shift, but on this occasion, there had been three officers on board the vessel called Sir John Chapple.

Phone records of that evening were put to the coxswain who said neither Windmill Hill Signal Station nor the Guardia Civil had questioned whether the vessel was operating outside of BGTW.

The coxswain said he was informed by the Guardia Civil that the RHIB was travelling towards them, adding that during the pursuit the vessel had maintained a safe distance.

“RHIBs in Gibraltar are standalone a prohibited import, which is why we engaged in the pursuit,” he said.

The coxswain also detailed how the incident has left a lasting impact.

“I’m shocked and devastated to this day,” he said.

“I have severe PTSD, anxiety and depression.”

He added that he called the Guardia Civil, Windmill Hill Signal Station and the marine police base where he told them about the collision and injuries.

The coxswain said none of these authorities triggered a mayday call, but there were discussions about medical aid and towing the RHIB.

Jamas Hodivala, KC, and Barnabas Barnston represent the interests of two police officers.

Christopher Finch is acting on behalf of the families of the deceased.

Neil Costa represents the RGP and was assisted by Louise Anne Turnock.

The inquest is a fact-finding exercise that is not tasked with apportioning criminal or civil liability.

The jurors, however, may make recommendations after hearing the evidence if they decide this is appropriate.

The inquest continues.