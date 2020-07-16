Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Inspections and repairs to Victoria stadium pitches

By Stephen Ignacio
16th July 2020

Youngsters saw their allocations reduced this week with repairs to pitch two taking place on Wednesday. The repairs to the turf come at a time when clubs are beginning to return to formal training as youth teams begin their recruitment campaign. The works have reduced the allocation space available with some clubs required to cancel...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Bluefin tuna seized from Spanish vessel in BGTW

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
U21 cricket to make return this month

16th July 2020

Sports
GAAA holds first race since Lockdown

16th July 2020

Sports
Netball aims for second summer camp

16th July 2020

Sports
Second day of junior cricket adds to fun

15th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020