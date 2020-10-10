Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 10th Oct, 2020

Installation of Reverend Canon Ian Tarrant as Dean of Holy Trinity Cathedral set for next Tuesday

By Chronicle Staff
10th October 2020

The long awaited installation of the Reverend Canon Ian Tarrant as Dean of Holy Trinity Cathedral in the Diocese of Gibraltar in Europe, will take place on Tuesday October 13 2020 at 6.30pm.

The service will be led by Bishop David Hamid, Suffragan Bishop of the Diocese.

Also present will be The Diocesan Registrar Aiden Hargreaves-Smith, and the Archdeacon of Gibraltar, Italy and Malta the Venerable David Waller.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Dr Robert Innes, is unable to attend due to travel restrictions as he is based in Brussels.

Originally scheduled to take place on April 2, the Installation was postponed due to Covid-19.

Canon Ian Tarrant had accepted the appointment in December 2019 and arrived in Gibraltar on March 16 2020, a few days before Gibraltar went into total lockdown.

Since then he has carried out his role of 'Designate Dean' under the title Bishop's Commissary in Gibraltar.

The process of appointment was long and drawn out after Canon Ian Tarrant's predecessor, Dean John Paddock retired due to ill health in 2017.

Dean Ian Tarrant, as he will be known as from Tuesday, is married to Sally who is a lecturer of Mathematics at the London School of Economics.

Sally is also a Lay Reader, a person authorised by the Bishop to lead certain services of worship, to preach, and to carry out pastoral and teaching functions.

Lay Readers are formally trained and admitted to office, but they remain part of the laity. Canon Ian and Sally spent 10 years working for the Church Mission Society in the Congo, before returning to posts in the UK, working first in Nottingham, then in London.

Since arriving in Gibraltar Canon Ian has been particularly busy in getting to know members of Holy Trinity Electoral Roll as well as being responsible for setting up live streaming on YouTube of services held on Wednesdays and Sundays, all under strict
Covid-19 regulations.

These can be followed on idt1957 on YouTube or via the Cathedral website www.holytrinitygibraltar.org .

The Designate Dean is currently taking names for a course on the basics of Christian faith called 'Joy, Love and Hope'.

The course starts of Tuesday 20th October at 6.30pm and runs for 5 weeks.

