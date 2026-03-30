International Ju Jitsu Experts Gather in Gibraltar for Inaugural Bushido Event

Gibraltar hosted the first annual Bushido Ju Jitsu Gibraltar Headquarters Association event over the weekend of March 27–28, bringing together international practitioners as part of a new development initiative led by Sensei Anthony Joaquin.

Describing the project, Sensei Joaquin explained that it is “a new project… introduced internationally with the initiative to get together with any international Ju Jitsu association who would join and support this new annual event to train together and develop,” with the aim of “slowly growing into a well-structured development programme for children and adults to enjoy.”

Proceedings began on Friday, March 27, with the arrival of the Bushido Great Britain team. The visiting delegation included Professor Paul Geoghegan (10th Dan Ju Jitsu, Bushido Ellesmere Port Headquarters), Sensei Andy Pryce (7th Dan, Bushido Wales), and Sensei Andy Walker (6th Dan, Bushido Poole), who was accompanied by Sensei Karen Nuttall (3rd Dan) and student Mia Ward.

Also present was Sensei Tony Jamieson (3rd Dan Ju Jitsu) alongside a purple belt student, both representing the Okami Ju Jitsu Association UK.

A key moment of the event came on Friday when Mia Ward, a brown belt, undertook a grading lasting one hour and 30 minutes. She was assessed by Sensei Anthony Joaquin, Sensei Andy Pryce, and Professor Paul Geoghegan, and was successfully awarded her 1st Dan black belt.

Reflecting on the event, Sensei Joaquin described it as “the first of many more to come and a great good weekend of international professionals working together and supporting Bushido Gibraltar’s new development… project.”

The initiative marks the beginning of what organisers hope will become a recurring international platform for collaboration and development in Ju Jitsu within Gibraltar.